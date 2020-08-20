Day of Caring projects
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan invites volunteers to participate in the annual Day of Caring, set Sept. 17. Volunteers are limited to nine or fewer and work should take place outdoors. People may also sign up for the Day of Caring Virtual 5K. Select five acts of kindness, take pictures and post them to social media. Register by Aug. 21 to receive gift bags.
Free yoga flow
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Yoga Flow offers a free session at 9 a.m. Aug. 22. This practice involves breathing exercises and aims to improve flexibility and strength. Registration: 231-463-4556.
Fall horse event
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows, LLC hosts the Traverse City Fall Horse Show Aug. 26-30 at Flintfields Horse Park. The American Gold Cup is set Sept. 2-13, with the Silver Oak Jumper Tournament running Sept. 2-6.
Annual golf outing
BELLAIRE — The 24th annual Rotary Club of Bellaire Golf Outing is set Aug. 26 at Cedar River Golf Course. Dinner is at 6 p.m. Cost is $23. Volunteers are needed for registration, selling raffle tickets and mulligans and other jobs. Contact: retag1@charter.net or jhouser@charter.net.
Golf scramble
BEULAH — The Dan Straubel Memorial Golf Outing begins at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Crystal Lake Golf Club. The four-person scramble includes 18 holes with a cart and dinner afterward. Lunch is available at noon. Entry is $70 each. Proceeds support Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County. Mail checks to P.O. Box 53 in Frankfort, MI 49635. Questions: 231-882-4061.
Balloon viewing
BELLAIRE — Balloons Over Bellaire returns Aug. 28-29 at Shanty Creek Resort. Teams take flight from Alpine Tubing Hill behind the Lakeview Hotel at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Balloons fly over Torch Lake on Saturday. Spectators are encouraged to distance from others and wear masks, even outdoors.
Healing HEARTS Walk
TRAVERSE CITY — Michael’s Place hosts the Healing HEARTS Walk at noon Aug. 29 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Register on site from 8-11:30 a.m. Proceeds support community members affected by suicide. Contact: 231-414-4424; healingheartswalk@gmail.com.
Mountain bike program slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte recently opened registration for the Grand Traverse Regional Youth Mountain Bike Program, which begins Sept. 14. Cost is $85 for first through fifth graders and $135 for sixth through 12th. Scholarships may be available. Contact: programs@elgruponorte.org.
Nonprofit supports water trail
ELK RAPIDS — Stand Up for Great Lakes recently paddled the Chain of Lakes from Six Mile Lake to Elk Rapids Rotary Park. The nonprofit collected more than $12,000 for Paddle Antrim and the Chain of Lakes Water Trail.
Track Club awards grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club recently distributed more than $8,000 in grants to two organizations. Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation received $3,500 to install pavers as part of the Northwest Corner Connection Path Project at Civic Center Park. Grand Traverse Conservation District earned $4,850 for three timber footbridges over Boardman River tributaries running through the natural area.
Swimmers support relief
ST. IGNACE — Swimmers who signed up for this year’s Mighty Mac Swim donated their entry fees after the annual swim across the Straits was canceled. More than $6,000 will go toward relief efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds were split between the St. Ignace Area Community Foundation and Church of the Straits Community Food Pantry. The Mighty Mac Swim is set to return Aug. 8, 2021. Public registration opens in October.
