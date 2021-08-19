Outdoor concerts
WILLIAMSBURG — The Summer Outdoor Concert Series continues with Sunshine String Band at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at Samaritas Senior Living. The series concludes with Hammer’d Dulcimers at 3 p.m. Sept. 2. Bring a chair. Questions: 231-938-4673.
Back to School Block Party
TRAVERSE CITY — The Journey Church presents the Back to School Block Party starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 19. Kids can receive free backpacks, school supplies, haircut and photo. The teen after-party goes from 8-10 p.m. Games and live music included. tcjourney.org
Engine show
BUCKLEY — The Northwest Michigan Engine and Thresher Club hosts the annual Buckley Old Engine Show from Aug. 19-22. Activities include demonstrations, tractor race, parade, flea market, kids’ scavenger hunt and more.
District Health Department No. 10 hosts a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 20. Ages 12 and up may receive the Pfizer vaccine; ages 18 and older can get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots. Bring identification.
Admission is $10 for adults per day, or $25 for a four-day pass. Youth ages 15 and younger get in free.
Scholarship golf outing
TRAVERSE CITY — The 12th annual Jim Ooley Scholarship Endowment Golf Outing begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at Elmbrook Golf Course. A silent auction is available. Entry is $80 per golfer and includes 18 holes with a cart. Proceeds go toward student scholarships. Call Tom Ooley at 231-709-3230 to participate or sponsor a hole.
Golf outing
KALKASKA — Friends of Kalkaska County Library hosts a golf outing Aug. 20 at Timber Wolf Golf Course. Entry is $60 per person and includes 18 holes, cart and lunch. Registration: 231-384-6032; cccoville@charter.net.
Trapper rendezvous
EVART — Michigan Trappers and Predator Callers Association hosts its annual summer Trappers Convention Aug. 20-21 at Osceola County Fairgrounds. Buildings open at 8 a.m. Vendors sell equipment and professional trappers offer demonstrations. Games include a possum toss, hay scramble and trap-setting contest. A Friday pig roast begins at 6 p.m. A live auction follows dinner. Proceeds go to the kids trap raffle program.
Admission is $10 per adult and free for kids under 16. Camping is $25 for the weekend. More details: josephv@frontier.com.
Bike festival
THOMPSONVILLE — Benzie Sunrise Rotary Club presents the annual Up North Bike Fest Aug. 21 at Crystal Mountain. Participants may ride 20, 30, 36, 45 or 62 miles for $50 each. The 45-mile Team Time Trial race starts at $40 per person. Proceeds support youth programs.
The after party includes live music, free food, craft beer from Five Shores, maple syrup from Iron Fish Distillery and more. Register at RunSignup.com.
Biking trail open
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce recently opened Browns Creek Pathway Trail on Elm Street near East Jordan Middle/High School. The 5-mile pathway is for cyclists of all levels. It sits on 20 acres of properties owned by the City of East Jordan and East Jordan Public Schools.
A kiosk was built by East Jordan Eagle Scout Keenan Patrick O’Neill, who worked with East Jordan Public Schools, City of East Jordan, Top of Michigan Mountain Biking Association (TOMMBA) and the AmeriCorps. He is a member of Troop 17. East Jordan High School welding class made a bike rack.
Fat tire biking and snowshoeing are accessible in winter.
The nearby parking lot remains open year round.
