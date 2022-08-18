Book sale
BELLAIRE — The Friends Used Book Sale returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at Bellaire Public Library.
Trail ceremony
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Medalie Park to celebrate the opening of the Boardman Lake Loop Trail.
Music House dance
WILLIAMSBURG — Dancing with the Kiogimas goes from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Music House Museum. Individuals and partners are welcome.
Admission is $15 at MyNorthTickets.com. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Bluegrass show
ELK RAPIDS — The RFD Boys present a bluegrass concert at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall.
Tickets are $20 at Corner Drugs or Stuff and Such in Elk Rapids or Oryana and Brilliant Books in Traverse City. Admission is $25 at the door. tcconcerts.square.site
Tree contest
ANN ARBOR — ReLeaf Michigan recently launched its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest. All ages are invited to help find and submit large trees in their communities. Prizes are awarded for the largest tree in different age groups, potential state champion trees and the largest tree from each county.
Submissions are accepted until Aug. 19. Questions: bigtreehunt@releafmichigan.org.
Free ORV Weekend
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers the Free ORV Weekend Aug. 20-21. Michigan residents and visitors may ride DNR-designated routes and trails without an ORV license or permit. A Recreation Passport may be required at some locations. This is the last Free ORV Weekend of the summer.
Village recognized
ELK RAPIDS — The Village of Elk Rapids was recently designated as “Monarch City USA.” The village is working to create a safe environment for monarch butterfly migration, including creating habitats and reducing insecticide use. The GT Butterfly House and Bug Zoo is participating by planning to release dozens of monarchs.
Dinky Doors
ALDEN — Families can look for “Dinky Doors” as part of the Alden Art Walk, organized by Alden Volunteers. The doors were made by Lauren Delaney George and are located at eight spots around town. Visit aldenvolunteers.com/art-walk for a map and more details.
Charity swimming
TRAVERSE CITY — Jake Bright, from Traverse City, plans to swim the Manitou Passage starting at the end of August.
Bright will follow the USA Swimming’s open water rules to complete the nearly 7-mile swim in Lake Michigan from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore’s Sleeping Bear Point to South Manitou Island Lighthouse. A safety boat will follow him.
This is a fundraiser for the nonprofits North Manitou Light Keepers and For Love Of Water. Donations are accepted at https://bit.ly/3SLIUWf. Follow along on social media using #ManitouSwim.
Pier receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Discovery Center and Pier recently obtained a $75,000 grant from Consumers Energy Foundation. This will help fund work to turn the old coal dock into a free, accessible park and hub for water-based activities.
Disability Network Northern Michigan worked with Discovery Center and Pier to design barrier-free paths, shade structures, an outdoor classroom, accessible fishing railing and lawn space. Construction on the Discovery Pier Improvement Project should begin in October.
on West Grand Traverse Bay.
