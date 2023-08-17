Barn sale
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts its Nautical Barn Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Items include paddles, lifejackets, swim goggles, fishing gear and other water-related products.
Call 231-271-3077 to drop off items.
Art fair
FRANKFORT — The Frankfort Elberta Chamber of Commerce is hosting its art fair from 1-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Market Square.
The TC Taco Food Truck and Frankfort Lions Club will serve food on both days. Saturday also features the Collector Car Show.
People can take the free Benzie Bus from the Open Space next to the library. Contact: fcofc@frankfort-elberta.com.
'In Translation' opens
GLEN ARBOR — The exhibition "In Translation" is opening with a reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
The project involves 32 artists and is supported by the Michigan Humanities Council. View the artwork through Oct. 26.
Students perform
TRAVERSE CITY — Students showcase their creative work at 6 p.m. Friday at City Opera House.
They share what they learned during this year's Take It From the Top Broadway program. Free admission.
Grant proposals accepted
LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources is still accepting applications for community tree planting grants until Friday.
Proposals are for the 2023 DTE Energy Foundation partnership grant program, which supports tree planting in the energy company’s service area. Projects can receive up to $4,000.
Apply and learn more at https://tinyurl.com/2p8hdjr8.
Free ORV Weekend
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers the Free ORV Weekend Saturday and Sunday. Michigan residents and visitors may use DNR-designated routes and trails without an ORV license or permit. A Recreation Passport may be required at some locations.
Girls bike ride
WILLIAMSBURG — Norte is hosting the More Girls on Bikes- Mother Daughter Clinic at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bartlett Trailhead.
The event is open to ages 9 and older. Register or send questions to programs@norteyouthcycling.org.
Riverbank cleanup
CHEBOYGAN — Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council is hosting a cleanup from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Turner Park as part of its Clean Waters Challenge.
Volunteers are invited to help clean the banks of the Cheboygan River, and then lunch at Cheboygan Brewing. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yc6v95wb.
Golf outing, concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Guitarist Kenny Olson is bringing his annual charity golf and music event to Elmbrook Golf Course on Saturday.
The Kenny Olson Rock-N-Hole includes an 18-hole scramble at 1 p.m. and an outdoor concert at 7 p.m.
Entry is $450 per foursome or $125 per golfer. Concert-only tickets are $25 at the event. Some of the proceeds go to Hallie's Hearts Endowment at the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
To register, call the golf course at 231-946-9180. For sponsorship details, call 231-392-9379.
Gravestone cleaning
LAKE ANN — Benzie Area Historical Society seeks volunteers for gravestone cleaning at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lake Ann Township Cemetery.
Bring a bucket, stiff natural brush, toothbrush, trowel, trash bag and a plastic or wooden scraper. More details: 231-882-5539.
Barn fundraiser
GLEN ARBOR — Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear is fundraising to move the Goffar Barn out of Narada Lake in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
The organization aims to collect at least $50,000 to move the barn away from the water and beavers. Donations are accepted through https://phsb.org/port-oneida-farm-implement-inventory/.
