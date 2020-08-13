Virtual golf classic
ROCHESTER HILLS — The Kirk Gibson Golf Classic takes place Aug. 14-17. Participants may play on any golf course. Join the tournament through the 18Birdies mobile application. Register at Eventbrite.com. All proceeds benefit the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s.
Polo match canceled
WILLIAMSBURG — The Go Blue/Go Green Arena Polo Match, originally set Aug. 15, has been rescheduled. The University of Michigan Intercollegiate Polo Club and Michigan State University Polo Club compete again on Aug. 21, 2021 at Flintfields Horse Park. Proceeds fund scholarships for local college students attending NMC and NMC students transferring to U of M or MSU.
Bike ride
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts Patrick’s Heavy Ride with Friends on Aug. 15. Ride 130 miles from Traverse City to Wilderness State Park or 70 miles from Charlevoix to the park. Teams depart from the Clubhouse at the Civic Center starting at 6 a.m. Dinner, breakfast and camping are provided. Cost is $35 per person plus a $200 fundraising requirement. Pay $15 for each additional team member. Email ty@elgruponorte.org if interested in volunteering or sponsoring.
Fundraiser called off
TRAVERSE CITY — Event organizers removed a car wash fundraiser from the calendar. The event was originally set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at Long Lake Friends Church.
Harvest Stompede race registration
SUTTONS BAY — Registration is open for the annual Harvest Stompede, which begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 12 at Shady Lane Cellars. Entry is $20 for the 5K and $25 for the 10K until Aug. 19. Register via RunSignup.com.
Pollinator project
TRAVERSE CITY — Public participation is needed for a pollinator planter boxes project in downtown Traverse City. People are needed to count bees and other pollinating insects at several locations on Front Street. Contact: waltonn2@msu.edu; 517-410-4587.
Market items needed
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association seeks items for its Nautical Flea Market and Boat Sales, set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12 outside the Capt. Thomas M. Kelly Biological Station. Items include fishing gear, maps, books, woodwork, life jackets and more. Donations are accepted until Sept. 10. Call 231-271-3077 to arrange a drop off.
Forest cleanup
TRAVERSE CITY — The DNR commemorates the National Association of State Foresters 100th anniversary with the “100 cleanups in 100 days” program. People are invited to pick up trash through Sept. 22. Volunteers must find a dump site and sign a waiver before participating. Questions: HaenniC1@Michigan.gov.
Outdoor act becomes law
LANSING — The Great American Outdoors Act was recently signed into law.
American public lands will receive money for landscaping, preservation, infrastructure and other projects.
The act provides full, permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and creates a Restoration Fund to maintain federal, including Michigan, public lands, waters and parks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.