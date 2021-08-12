Park opening
LUDINGTON — Pere Marquette Charter Township hosts a Community Celebration for the new Pere Marquette Conservation Park at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at the former Dow Activities Club Park, across from 1477 Lakeshore Drive.
The nearly 300-acre space was acquired through a Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund grant.
Registration: 616-451-9476. naturenearby.org/events/pmcp
Waste collection
BELLAIRE — The Antrim County Household Hazardous Waste collection is from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 at Bellaire High School.
Accepted: oil-based paints, pool chemicals, gasoline, batteries, cleaners and fertilizers.
Tires, latex paint and electronics incur fees.
Questions: 231-533-8363, ext. 1.
Fundraiser walk
TRAVERSE CITY — Huntington’s Disease Society of America hosts the Traverse City Team Hope Walk at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at Sunset Park.
Register at hdsa.org/thwtraversecity. More details: betsy1207@aol.com.
Train show, swap
ALDEN — A train show and swap meet run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 at Alden Depot Museum. View operating model trains and railroad memorabilia and learn about the history of trains in Michigan and Antrim County. Bring items to sell and shop around. More details: 231-377-7333.
Gravestone maintenance
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society trains volunteers to clean cemetery gravestones at 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Stagecoach Memorial Cemetery in Inland Township. Bring a bucket, gallon of water, stiff natural bristle brush, stiff sponge, old toothbrush, trowel, trash bag and plastic or wood scraper. Contact: 231-882-5539.
Outdoor festival
BELLAIRE — The Rubber Ducky Festival is Aug. 16-21. Activities include arts and crafts show, kids’ games, parade, strawberry social, book sale and more. The rubber duck race starts at 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at North Bridge. Full schedule: bellairechamber.org.
Festival of Races
CADILLAC — Cadillac Festival of Races returns Sept. 4 at Rotary Park Pavilion. A 5K and 10K route and kids’ activities are available. Entry is $35 until Aug. 17. Proceeds support the YMCA’s seventh grade membership program. Sign up at cadillacfestivalofraces.com.
Community paddles
BELLAIRE — Paddle Antrim leads a community paddle at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17-18 at Richardi Park. Bring a water craft, paddle and life jacket. Unvaccinated persons must wear masks. Sign up at paddleantrim.com.
Backyard talk
FRANKFORT — Plant It Wild President Cheryl Gross talks about native plants in the backyard at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 via Zoom. Registration: plantitwild2day@gmail.com.
Youth projects
TRAVERSE CITY — This summer, Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan’s YouthWork Conservation Corps along with SER Metro Detroit and AmeriCorps allowed urban youth to serve in rural areas.
A crew from the Detroit area washed boats at Cannery Boat Museum in Glen Haven, cleared brush and invasive species around historic structures in Leelanau County, maintained the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail, mulched trees at Chippewa Run Natural Area in Empire for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, constructed a boardwalk and staircase in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and built a mountain bike trail at Valley Spur Recreation Area in the Hiawatha National Forest.
Later this season, youth from northern Michigan, along with Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians, work at River Raisin National Battlefield Park.
Free sails for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Children ages 8-17 sail for free on the Wind Dancer daily from 1-3 p.m. this summer.
The 63-foot schooner accommodates up to 18 passengers. Local snacks and lunch are included. Craft beers, ciders, wines and Northwoods Soda are available. Family members may help hoist the sails and take turns at the helm. winddancertc.com
