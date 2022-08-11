Performance set
PORT ONEIDA — “Stories of Sleeping Bear: Two Lost Tales of the Past” is presented at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Thoreson Farm in the Port Oneida Rural Historic District. Local playwright Anne-Marie Oomen and Beach Bards and Company tell of the first settlers of Port Oneida and of a lost community. Bring blankets, chairs and a park pass.
The event is presented by Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear with grant funding from the Michigan Humanities Council and the Port Oneida Fair Committee.
Nautical Barn Sale
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts its Nautical Barn Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13. Paddles, boat hooks, chains, fishing gear and water-related items are available. The sale occurs alongside the Suttons Bay Sidewalk Sale.
Team Hope Walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Huntington’s Disease Society of America Upper Great Lakes Region leads the Team Hope Walk at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at Sunset Park.
Participants are encouraged to collect funds for the society, which supports people affected by the disease. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3OgcqRg. Contact: betsy1207@aol.com or 231-649-1254.
Music festival
CEDAR — Red, White and Blues Fest goes from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Bel Lago. The afternoon features musicians and a raffle. Bring a chair and blanket. Donations support Reining Liberty Ranch.
Night Float
LAKE CITY — Building Communities- One Event at a Time volunteers invite Lake City and nearby residents to the Night Float at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 13 at Missaukee County Park.
Decorate kayaks or canoes and bring donations for the Friends for Students of LC Schools. Accepted items: new underwear and socks, laundry supplies, individually wrapped snacks and school supplies.
Tombstone cleaning
BEULAH — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts a tombstone cleaning at 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at Homestead Township Cemetery. Volunteers are welcome.
More details: 231-882-5539.
History tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Guided walking history tours continue Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at Perry Hannah Plaza, Sixth and Union streets. Learn about historic homes, businesses and the waterfront. Admission is free. Learn more at walktchistory.com.
Nature Rangers
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library invites kids ages 5 and older to Nature Rangers at 10 a.m. Aug. 15 and 22. Crafts and other outdoor activities are available.
Garden club meets
WILLIAMSBURG — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at Acme Township Hall. Erin Paull, from Habitat for Humanity, presents “Building A Community with Habitat.”
Call 231-938-9611 to save a seat.
Plant program
FRANKFORT — Plant It Wild hosts retired MSU professor Robert Schutski at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 via Zoom. Schutski presents on plant communities. Email PlantItWild2day@gmail.com to sign up.
Community paddle
BELLAIRE — Paddle Antrim offers a community paddle at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Richardi Park.
Bring a water vessel and life jacket. Children must have an adult with them. Contact: info@paddleantrim.com.
Trail survey
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City, Preserve Hickory and Norte invite the public to complete the Hickory Hills Trail Network Survey by the end of August.
The survey concerns a conceptual map for designated mountain biking trails. This is part of Phase 2 of the Hickory Hills Master Plan. Answer the questions at https://bit.ly/3JvLMm4.
