Yoga sessions
GLEN HAVEN — Yoga on the Beach is continuing at 10 a.m. Fridays at the Maritime Museum.
Classes are donation based. Bring sunscreen, water and a towel. Contact: 231-326-4700.
Kids’ health clinic
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 is offering a “Ready, Set, Go!” School Readiness Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 625 Courthouse Drive.
Ages 3-19 can receive immunizations as well as dental, visual and hearing screenings. Registration: 888-217-3904.
Nature center event
TRAVERSE CITY — Night at the Nature Center goes from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Boardman River Nature Center. Grand Traverse Conservation District presents indoor/outdoor activities.
Cost is $5 per person.
Register at natureiscalling.org/events.
Friday Night Live
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Traverse City hosts Friday Night Live from 5-9 p.m. Friday on Front Street between Union and Park streets. Happenings: live music, face painting, balloon art, food vendors and more.
Artist performs
WALLOON LAKE — Sarah Darling is in concert at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Walloon Lake Winery.
Tickets are $50 via Eventbrite.com. Proceeds support Walloon Lake Association and Conservancy.
Summer concert
WILLIAMSBURG — Billy McAllister performs at 6 p.m. Friday at Samaritas Senior Living as part of the 2023 Summer Concert Series. Bring a chair.
The series continues with Peter Bergin at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 and Doc Probes at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 1.
Grant proposals accepted
LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources accepts applications for community tree planting grants until Friday.
Proposals are for the 2023 DTE Energy Foundation partnership grant program, which supports tree planting in the energy company’s service area. Projects can receive up to $4,000.
Apply and learn more at https://tinyurl.com/2p8hdjr8.
Paddle race
TRAVERSE CITY — The Rapa Nui- Power Island race begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. The event involves a 3-mile paddle, 2-mile trail run and 3-mile paddle to Bowers Harbor.
Register via https://paddleguru.com/login.
Natural resources discussion
ELLSWORTH — Friends of Antrim Creek Natural Area and Norwood Area Historical Society are presenting “An Overview of the Plant, Animal and Cultural History of the Antrim Creek Natural Area” at 10 a.m. Saturday.
A $10 donation is suggested. Meet at the old Antrim schoolhouse off Old Dixie Highway.
Pickleball court fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Peninsula Township and Traverse Area Pickleball Association present a crowdfunding campaign for new Bowers Harbor pickleball courts.
If the campaign reaches its goal of $50,000 by Saturday, the project earns a matching grant with funds from the MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.
For full project details and to donate, visit patronicity.com/tapa.
Farm conference set
SUTTONS BAY — The second annual Perennial Farm Ecosystem Conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Leelanau County Government Center.
The event is hosted by Leelanau Conservation District and supported by the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program and Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education.
Complete the registration form at leelanaucd.org and then call 231-256-9783 to pay the $25 fee.
Walk registration
TRAVERSE CITY — The Out of the Darkness Walk starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Clinch Park.
This is a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Register via https://tinyurl.com/2xv3b3kw. Contact: aecannon1021@gmail.com.
