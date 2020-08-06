Golf open
ACME — Golfers are invited to the Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open Pro-Am from Aug. 28-29 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Teams of four amateurs and one professional may play 18 holes on the Wolverine and the Bear courses. An awards banquet occurs at the casino. Registration closes Aug. 7.
Golf fundraiser
KINGSLEY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan hosts the 30th annual Tee Up Fore Kids: Jack Otto Classic on Sept. 14 at the Kingsley Club. Tee times are from 9-11 a.m. Lunch is provided. Price is $200 per person or $800 for a foursome until Aug. 9. Mulligans, skins and raffle tickets also available. Golfers must register and pay by Sept. 1. Contact: 231-946-8975.
Outdoor theater
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents “Old Town Home Companion: An Old Time Radio Show” at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 under the tent. Tickets are $20 plus fees online. Seating is limited. Social distancing and masks are required. Box office: 231-947-2210.
4-H events
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan 4-H and MSU Extension presents the 4-H Virtual Showcase and Market Auction. A virtual auction occurs Aug. 8-10 at fairentry.com. Youth still exhibits, animal showmanship and small animal market projects are judged Aug. 10-14. Questions: 231-922-4623.
Duck race
BELLAIRE — The Rubber Ducky Festival was removed from the schedule Aug. 10-16. Canceled activities include the Bay Area Big Band, a community paddle, picnic and car show and corn hole tournament. The annual Rubber Ducky Race moves to a virtual format, beginning at noon Aug. 15. The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce sells race tickets and T-shirts downtown on Fridays. Contact: info@bellairechamber.org.
Art park racks
THOMPSONVILLE — Norte helps collect donations for Michigan Legacy Art Park. Many visitors come by bike, but the art park lacks racks. Funds will support purchase and installation. Donations of any amount are accepted through elgruponorte.org/artpark.
YouthWork volunteers needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan seeks volunteers for the AmeriCorps program YouthWork Conservation Corps. Ages 16-26 work outside in the community, with the goal to protect the environment. More information: 231-946-8975, ext. 1139 or ext. 1142.
Bike park earns award
TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes Energy People Fund recently provided a $5,000 grant to TART Trails for the Vasa Bike Park (Vasa Skillz Building Loop). The nonprofit recreational organization worked with Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association and Grand Traverse County to create two, 1-mile single-track trails at the Bartlett Road Trailhead on the Vasa Pathway. The next phase of the project involves adding jumps, tabletops, berms and rock gardens and install signs and a kiosk.
Nonprofits receive grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club recently announced four nonprofits will receive a total of $13,475 from the spring 2020 grant cycle, coordinated through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
The award recipients:
- Generations Ahead — $2,000 to purchase a jog or walk stroller equipment for the Summer Walking Program, which serves young single mothers and kids
- Grand Traverse Conservation District — $4,850 for two connector foot bridges at the East Sabin Trail Natural Education Reserve
- Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Civic Center Park — $3,500 to the cost of pavers for the recently-completed Northwest Corner Connector Project
- SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers — $3,125 toward the cost of tools for the EcoCorps project
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.