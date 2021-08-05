Community paddle slated in Antrim
ELK RAPIDS — Paddle Antrim hosts a community paddle from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 5. Check in at Rotary Park. Bring a water vessel and life jacket.
Comedy canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The comedy “Hate Mail” is no longer performed Aug. 5, 7 and 14 at Old Town Playhouse. This Theatre Under the Tent show was canceled.
Boat show along Boardman
TRAVERSE CITY — The Water Wonderland Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society hosts the annual Boats on the Boardwalk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7.
View wood and fiberglass vintage boats along the Boardman River, a block north of Front Street. Spectators should use the Cass Street bridge between Cass and Park streets or the TART Trail underpass and pedestrian crosswalks.
Nautical vendors sell items during the event.
Boats launch at 7:30 a.m. from the ramp off East Grandview Parkway. Awards ceremony is at 3 p.m.
Scholarship golf outing in Cedar
CEDAR — The Ed and Irene Fleis Education Fund Golf Outing begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 7 at Sugar Loaf the Old Course.
Admission includes 18 holes, a golf cart, two drink tickets and a lunch. Register at edandirenefleiseducationfund.com.
Homecoming returns Aug. 7
LAKE ANN — Almira Historical Society presents its Lake Ann Homecoming from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Burnett Park. Activities include kids’ games, a tractor parade, open microphone sessions, silent auction, bake sale and more. Donations are collected for AHS.
Harbor Days race set for Aug. 7
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Harborun is Aug. 7 at Memorial Park. A free, 1-mile fun run for kids starts at 8 a.m. The 10K and 5K races begin at 8:30 a.m. Contact: kverrett@yahoo.com.
Sporting collectible show in Cadillac
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Fish and Duck Decoy Sporting Collectible Show is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Market in Cadillac Commons. More than 30 vendors present spears, lures, reels, buckets and more. Local carvers provide demonstrations. Admission is free.
Trailhead event salutes state DNR
BEULAH — Friends of the Betsy Valley Trail and Betsie Valley Trailway Management Council salute the Michigan DNR at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Betsie Valley Trailhead. The organizations aim to recognize the DNR for its Recreation Passport Grant of $150,000.
Along with $50,000 in funds from Friends donors, the grant allowed for resurfacing of the Betsie Valley Trail from Beulah to County Farm Road last spring.
Water collection at Firehouse Subs
TRAVERSE CITY — Firehouse Subs hosts its ninth annual H2O For Heroes Aug. 7. Guests may bring an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water and receive a free medium sub of their choice.
The collection benefits local fire and police departments, emergency victims, senior and community centers and others in need of water. H2O For Heroes has provided more than 4.1 million water bottles across the country.
Books and Bikes slated for Aug. 11
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte joins Traverse Area District Library for Books and Bikes at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at F&M Park. Participants can dress as their favorite book character and decorate their bikes. This slow ride goes through local neighborhoods.
Lakeshore recognized
MUNISING — The Dyrt recently selected Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore/ Twelve Mile Beach as one of 18 camping sites nationwide where people can escape the heat this summer. The Dyrt is a mobile application with information about campsite locations and trip planning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.