Downtown sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Development Authority hosts the Street Sale from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 5 on Front Street, between Union and Park streets.
Golf classic
BRIMLEY — The annual Lake State Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 5 at Wild Bluff Golf Course. The four-person scramble begins with a shotgun at 9 a.m.
Entry is $160 per person or $640 per team. Proceeds support Lake Superior State University and Laker Athletics.
Contact: 906-635-6219; foundation@lssu.edu.
Photography workshop
WILLIAMSBURG — Antrim Photography Workshop meets at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at GT Butterfly House and Bug Zoo.
Members pay $10; guests pay $20. Annual members can RSVP by Aug. 5: 231-313-8820.
Preserve visit
DETOUR — Little Traverse Conservancy hosts an exploration of DeTour Peninsula Nature Preserve starting at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
Look for wildflowers and walk along the shoreline of the property. Bring water and a swimsuit, if desired. Contact: 231-347-0991.
Boat wash
MAPLE CITY — The Lime Lake Association hosts a boat wash and educational event from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at the launch off South Maple City Road.
Benzie Conservation District staff will bring their portable wash and instruct boat owners on cleaning techniques. Leelanau Clean Water will provide information about aquatic invasive species.
Boats on the Boardwalk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Water Wonderland Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society presents the annual Boats on the Boardwalk Aug. 6.
Vintage wood and fiberglass boats are displayed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Boardman River, one block north of Front Street. Boat launches begin at 7:30 a.m. at the ramp off East Grandview Parkway. Questions: ajweeles@me.com.
Garden tours
TRAVERSE CITY — The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park offers guided tours of the gardens through October. Tours are available at 10 and 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 and 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Call 231-935-4077 to request a tour.
Natural area gets grant
TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Charter Township received a $584,800 grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund to purchase the Holiday Woods Natural Area property. Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy contributed around $120,000 and East Bay Township funding was $49,500.
The 145 acres include the 80-acre portion previously called the Holiday Woodlands Preserve. The property is adjacent to Mt. Holiday.
Book on mushroom houses
TRAVERSE CITY — Alice B. McGinty recently released her children’s book “Mushroom House Man: The Story of Earl Young and His Cottages of Stone.”
Young designed the mushrooms houses along Lake Michigan in Charlevoix. Mission Point Press published the text. The hardcover is $19.95 at area bookstores.
Recreation commission forms
WASHINGTON D.C. — Members of the outdoor recreation industry recently created a blue-ribbon commission with the goal to stop and reverse the spread of aquatic invasive species in the U.S.
The commission includes biologists, policymakers, environmentalists and resources managers who will examine current efforts and identify additional solutions. Their findings will be presented to Congress and the administration in 2023. Their goal is to pass legislation that will manage and eliminate aquatic invasives.
