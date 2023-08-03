Free park admission
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore visitors can get in for free on Friday. An entrance pass is not required. This is the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, which passed in 2020.
Meet the director
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts invites the community to meet new Managing Director Laura Ortiz-LaVelle from 5-7 p.m. Friday in Hardy Hall Gallery.
Wine and appetizers are served. Contact: 231-398-9770.
Horse shows benefit groupsWILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows is aiming to donate general admission ticket sales from competitions at Flintfields Horse Park to local nonprofits.
Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails benefits from the $226,000 Major League Show Jumping Grand Prix on Saturday.
Other charity partners include Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center on Aug. 12, Traverse Bay Pony Club on Sept. 3 and Accelerate the Cure on Sept. 16-17. View the full schedule and find tickets via traversecityhorseshows.com.
Boats on the Boardwalk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Water Wonderland Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society presents the annual Boats on the Boardwalk on Saturday.
Vintage wood and fiberglass boats are displayed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Boardman River, one block north of Front Street. Boat launches begin at 7:30 a.m. at the ramp off East Grandview Parkway. Questions: ajweeles@me.com.
Tree Party
ROSCOMMON — A Tree Party goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Higgins Lake Nursery and CCC Museum.
Activities include live music by Bill Jamerson at 11 a.m., viewing DNR fire equipment and touring the tree nursery and museum. The event is free, but each vehicle needs a Recreation Passport to enter. Questions: pineh@michigan.gov.
Graveside ceremonies
HONOR — A graveside ceremony will occur at 11 a.m. Saturday at Champion Hill Cemetery. The event aims to honor local American Revolutionary War participants and their descendants.
This event is presented by the Northern Michigan Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Job Winslow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Robert Finch Camp No. 14 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and the Covey family.
Swan race
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual swan race at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Harbor Drive/Cedar Street.
Entry is $10 each. Purchase tickets at the chamber or online.
Fall program signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for Norte’s fall programs opens Tuesday.
First through 12th graders may participate in the Mountain Bike Team. Adventure Bike Club is an after-school program for fourth and fifth graders, and balance biking is available all year for preschoolers. Register at elgruponorte.org.
Yoga in the garden
KEWADIN — Madeline Vasquez leads yoga at 8 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 15 at Pine Hill Nursery.
Donation-based classes. More details: 231-709-2541.
Bike program
MANCELONA — A mountain bike program is available for third through 12th graders at North Central Academy.
The school property contains a little more than 1 mile of single track for biking. A skills area is being built, and the trail system will be expanded.
The program is seeking donations and volunteers to help expand on the trails. Contact: lindenbergs@northcentralacademy.net; 231-584-2080.
