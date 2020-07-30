Gallery dedication
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts a public dedication ceremony for its new outdoor gallery at 7 p.m. July 30. The inaugural exhibition features work by Empire painter Mark Mehaffey. He paints on site at 5:30 p.m. The work is available for purchase. Proceeds support the GAAC’s 2021 outdoor gallery project.
Fishing talk
ELK RAPIDS — Don Reynolds and Bill Holland present a fishing talk at 7 p.m. July 30 via the Lighthouse Community Center’s Facebook page. Call 231-392-1862 for more details.
Public input sought
ELK RAPIDS — Antrim County seeks public input for its Community Parks and Recreation Plan. Survey results will help Antrim County commissioners make decisions about public outdoor spaces. Input is due July 31 at antrimcounty.org.
Day of Caring projects
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan invites nonprofits to submit their projects for the annual Day of Caring, set Sept. 17. Submissions are due Aug. 1. Volunteers are limited to nine or fewer and work should take place outdoors. Individuals and families may sign up for the Day of Caring Virtual 5K. Select five acts of kindness, take pictures and post them to social media. Register by Aug. 21 to receive gift bags.
Public sailing programs
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association resumes its public sails aboard the ship Inland Seas in August. Programs include night sky gazing, fall colors and the Great Lakes Discovery Sail. Prices vary. Most programs are for all ages. Tickets are online. Capacity is limited. More details: 231-271-3077; isea@schoolship.org.
Chain of Lakes paddle
ELK RAPIDS — Joe Lorenz, Kwin Morris and Jeff Guy, of Stand Up for Great Lakes, plan to paddleboard the Chain of Lakes in August to raise awareness for the water trail and environmental issues. They begin at Six Mile Lake near Ellsworth and end at Elk Rapids Dam. The 60-mile route should take about 20 hours.
Community members may join for sections of the paddle and donate to local nonprofit Paddle Antrim.
The men planned to cross Lake Ontario in June, but canceled because the Canadian border was closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mobile museum
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum launches a mobile museum at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at Norte, 1213 W. Civic Center Drive.
The outdoor event features a stomp rocket activity. Ages 5 and older should wear masks. Tickets range from $10 for an adult with one child and $22 for an adult with up to seven guests.
Proceeds go toward reopening the museum, which shut down March 16. Register at greatlakeskids.org.
Soccer club registration
ELK RAPIDS — Players are invited to register for the 2020-21 season of the Elk Rapids Soccer Club until Aug. 7. The fee for U6-U10 is $65; U11-plus teams pay $130. Questions: springstead.jennifer@gmail.com.
Tick protection
BENZONIA — Benzie-Leelanau Health Department offers advice for preventing Lyme disease, which is caused by ticks. People should wear a DEET repellent on exposed skin, treat clothing with permethrin, check the body for ticks after being outdoors and dry clothes on high heat for an hour to kill remaining ticks. Questions: 231-882-2105.
Park fees resume
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore recently resumed collecting entrance fees, which were waived in May.
People who purchased passes before April will see their expiration date extended three months. Park entrance is $25 per vehicle for a week, and the annual pass costs $45. Proceeds support facility maintenance and projects. Questions: 231-326-4700, ext. 5010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.