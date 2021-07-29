Family Thursdays
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden hosts Family Thursdays at 6 p.m. this summer. Cherry City Kitty with Donna Rubin and her puppets is July 29, Butterfly House and Bug Zoo presents activities Aug. 5 and a scavenger hunt takes place Aug. 12. Contact: gtareachildrensgarden@gmail.com.
Musical revue
TRAVERSE CITY — Young Company presents their annual revue “Showstoppers” at 7 p.m. July 30-31 and 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at Old Town Playhouse. This Theatre Under the Tent performance is $15 for adults, $8 for youth and $150 for a table of six. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Sidewalk sale
FRANKFORT — Frankfort Elberta Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Street Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 on Main Street.
Seed discussion
GLEN ARBOR — Discuss the Benzie Seed Saving Guild at 11 a.m. July 31 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Guests: Grow Benzie Executive Director Josh Stoltz and project seed librarian Becky Thatcher. This is part of the center’s exhibition “Food Is Art/Art Is Food.”
Kids’ Day
LAKE CITY — State Farm hosts the free Kids’ Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 at the downtown park. Activities include a bounce house, live entertainment, games, food and more. More information: 231-839-7246.
Musical theater
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45’s Youthqake Company presents “UGLY: A New Pop Musical” at 11 a.m. July 31 and 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at Civic Center Park. Guests should bring blankets and chairs. A $15 donation is suggested. Purchase tickets at MyNorthTickets.com.
Kite event
FRANKFORT — “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” runs from 3-5 p.m. July 31. Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce provides free kites on the beach. More details: 231-352-7251.
Bike ride benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Patrick’s Heavy Ride takes place July 31. Ride the 140-mile route from Traverse City or the 80-mile course from Charlevoix to the Mill Creek Campground. Entry is $35 per rider, plus fundraising for Norte’s Youth Scholarship Fund. Email ty@elgruponorte.org for volunteer information.
Concert on the beach
TRAVERSE CITY — Musicians from the Archipelago Project performs at 7:30 p.m. July 31 on the Senior Center beach. The ensemble plays New Orleans, jazz and classical tunes. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets to this free event. If it rains, the show will occur Aug. 1. Contact: 231-922-4911.
Sports-themed camp
TRAVERSE CITY — Challenge Island Northwest Michigan hosts the Xtreme STEAM Sports Olympic Edition Camp from Aug. 2-6 at Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden. First through sixth graders are invited for STEAM activities, games and outdoor play. Cost is $170. Contact: rallen@challenge-island.com.
Local schooner wins race
NORTHPORT — The schooner Perception, owned by nonprofit Michigan Challenge, placed in the Chicago to Mackinac Race in mid July. Perception took first in Cruising Division 3 and second place in Cruising Overall. Crew members hail from Rhode Island, New York, Florida, Virginia, Indiana and Michigan. Capt. Bryan Smith is from Traverse City. The schooner launched in 1985 and is based in Northport.
