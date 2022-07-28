Wildflower walks
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts its Blooms and Birds: Wildflower Walk Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon this summer. Look and listen for birds along the trails.
Girls on bikes
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte offers the More Girls on Bikes initiative this summer. An Advanced Skills Clinic goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29. Sixth through eighth graders may practice cornering, riding berms and taking jumps.
A Bike Mechanic Skills course goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Norte Wheelhouse. Women of all ages can learn basic bike care and maintenance.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/mrxv8ufb.
Nature programs
BELLAIRE — The Naturalist on the Trail program goes from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Grass River Natural Area. A mobile mini program is for all ages outside of the Grass River Center. Donations are appreciated.
Bike ride
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts Patrick’s Heavy Ride at 7:30 a.m. July 30 at Darrow Park. Riders can travel 123, 47 or 20 miles.
Entry is $35 at https://bit.ly/3wm4RSC. Proceeds support Norte’s programs. Email volunteer@elgruponorte.org to get involved.
Trail open house
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts a Leelanau Trail open house from 10 a.m. to noon July 30 at the caboose off Carter Road. Staff and volunteers provide refreshments and talk about current trail projects.
Torch Lake Camp Out
ALDEN — The third annual Torch Lake Camp Out is July 30-31 at Uraharas, 3960 Plum Valley Road NW.
The event kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday with a performance by Nathan Walton. The lineup also includes Dixon’s Violin, Biomassive, Silver Creek Revival and other Michigan musicians.
Weekend passes are $50 and include two nights of camping and concerts. Pay $30 for one night of camping and concerts. Find tickets via Eventbrite.com.
Nature Playscape open
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District recently opened its Nature Playscape behind the Boardman River Nature Center. This kids’ play area includes sensory learning activities featuring natural elements like sand, water and rocks.
The area also includes gardens where native plants will be planted in the fall. Grand Traverse Men’s Shed and Boy Scout Troop 34 as well as other volunteers helped with this project.
Trail policy update
WEST VIRGINIA — The Appalachian Trail Conservancy recommends all overnight trail visitors carry bear-resistant food storage containers with their backpacking equipment.
Recently, more humans are encountering black bears at their campsites along the trail. To prevent bears from getting their food, people can use containers approved by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. Permanent food storage options may be available, such as cable systems, metal poles with arms and bear-proof metal boxes. The new policy was developed with Appalachian trail land management agencies, including the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service. Report bear encounters and learn more about safety at appalachiantrail.org/bears.
