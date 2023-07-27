Ship tours
MANISTEE — Benzie Area Historical Society will offer tours of the S.S. City of Milwaukee at 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at 99 Arthur St.
Cost is $30 each and includes lunch. Register through the “News & Events” tab at benziemuseum.org.
Mosaics displayed
LELAND — Michigan-based artist Michelle Sider is presenting her work July 28 through Aug. 6 at the Old Art Building.
Her work is part of the Art Leelanau 2023 Annual Exhibit and Benefit from 5-9 p.m. July 28 at the OAB. The Springtails perform, and Island Thyme Catering offers food.
Admission is $70, with proceeds supporting adult and youth programs. Purchase through oldartbuilding.com.
Memorial race
COPEMISH — The Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run is Aug. 12 at Twisted Trails Off Road Park.
Entry is $55 per adult and $25 per kid. Teams of four may compete. A virtual race is available. Register by 5 p.m. July 28 via RunSignup.com.
Live music
TRAVERSE CITY — Brother Wolf and Hail Your Highness will perform at 7 p.m. July 28 at The Little Fleet. Both groups are from Michigan.
Youth performances
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company’s Teen and Advanced Musical Theatre Workshops are presenting the annual musical revue “Showstoppers” at 7 p.m. July 28-29 and 2 p.m. July 30.
Prices are $21 for adults, $12 for youth at oldtownplayhouse.com or the box office: 231-947-2210, option 2.
Tom Petty tribute show
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts invites the public to “The Insiders: A Tribute to the Music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers” at 7:30 p.m. July 28 in the theater. Seats range from $10-50. Purchase at ramsdelltheatre.org or call 231-398-9770.
Bike ride
TRAVERSE CITY — Patrick’s Heavy Ride begins at 7:30 a.m. July 29 at Darrow Park. Riders can travel 20, 50 or 100 miles. Entry is $35 at https://bit.ly/42IiNnO. Proceeds support Norte’s programs. Email volunteers@norteyouthcycling.org to get involved.
Natural area event
BELLAIRE — A Grass River Natural Area naturalist will lead “The Dune Ecosystems of Antrim Creek” at 10 a.m. July 29 at Antrim Creek Natural Area. Admission is free.
Kite flying
FRANKFORT — Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” from 3-5 p.m. July 29 at Frankfort Beach.
All ages can participate. Robert and Ginny Istnick and the Willoughby Rotary Foundation donated some kites. More details: 231-352-7251.
Adult prom
KINGSLEY — The Adult Prom Masquerade is from 7-11 p.m. July 29 at Cobblestone Farms. Admission is $30 via Eventbrite.com. Proceeds support Project Feed the Kids.
Concrete repairs to begin
MANISTEE — Michigan Department of Transportation starts concrete repair July 31 on U.S. 31 from north of the Mason/Manistee county line to Stronach Road. Motorists should follow single-lane closures. Lane closures will be in effect overnight. Work should finish by Sept. 8.
Mini grants provided
ELK RAPIDS — Paddle Antrim recently announced a total of $2,118 for three projects through its Ripple Effect Mini Grant Program.
The award recipients are Michigan 4-H Foundation for Antrim County 4-H, Wagbo Farm and Education Center and the Conservation Resource Alliance.
The next round of Ripple Effect Mini Grant Program funding is scheduled in the fall. For more information, visit paddleantrim.com/ripple-effect.
New trail announced
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Little Traverse Conservancy and Top of Michigan Mountain Bike Association are planning 5 miles of new trail for the Offield Family Viewlands reserve.
Flow Track designed the new route through the forests. The trail will be open to walkers and bikers of all skill levels.
The conservancy is collecting donations for this project. Each gift will be matched by conservancy members Peter and Quin Curran. To donate, visit landtrust.org or call 231-347-0991.
