Trails event
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails presents Tour de TART Reimagined through July 26. Everyone may complete a bingo card by hiking, walking, biking and/or rollerblading along the almost 100 miles of trails. In-person prize pickup runs July 24-26. Entry is $15 for kids, $30 for adults. This is a fundraiser for the northern Michigan recreation organization. Contact: janna@traversetrails.org.
Outdoor gathering
GLEN ARBOR — Grass River Natural Area staff and volunteers gather from 4-7 p.m. July 24 at Cherry Republic’s new outdoor bar. Enjoy food, drinks, live music and kids’ activities. A percentage of the total sales benefit GRNA. Physical distancing is enforced.
Watershed Challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2020 virtual Watershed Challenge is open from July 25 through Aug. 22. Participants may bike, swim, run, paddle or hike around northern Michigan. The collective goal is to reach 2,020 miles. Entry is $40 each or $75 per family until Aug. 19. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay. Share the experience on social media using #2020watershedchallenge. Register via RunSignup.com.
Waste collection
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Conservation District hosts the Household Hazardous Waste Collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25 at Kalkaska Middle School. Drop off herbicide, insect repellent, paint, stains and cleansers. Tires and electronics are not accepted. Bring proof of Kalkaska County residence. More details: 231-258-3307.
Virtual race
TRAVERSE CITY — Moms & Tots hosts Momentum 2020, a virtual “move-a-thon,” at 9 a.m. July 25 on Facebook. Participants can secure pledges for walking, running, biking or kayaking 5 miles or more. Prizes go to the participant from farthest away, the most uniquely dressed and the greatest amount raised. Proceeds support the host organization, which serves pregnant women and mothers of kids under age 5. More details: 231-588-2200.
Street sale
FRANKFORT — Frankfort Elberta Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual street sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25 on Main Street.
Attendees must wear a face covering and keep their distance from others. More information: 231-352-7251.
Art installation
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Development Authority presents the installation “Public Practice,” part of the Art Outside the Blocks program. People are invited to consider a new habit they created during the stay-home period.
Follow the green dots from Front Street to Rare Bird Brewpub to share a practice — whether it is daily walking, gardening, commuting or another activity.
Virtual pedal
HOLLAND — Tulip Time Festival opens registration for the Pedal the Provinces. Cyclists of all ages and skill levels can ride through their neighborhood, favorite scenic trial or on a stationary bike anytime during September.
Routes: 5 (family ride), 14, 25, 44 and 62 miles. Entry is $15 each or $40 per family until noon Sept. 29. Questions: victoria@tuliptime.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.