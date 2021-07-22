Photography workshop
WILLIAMSBURG — Tom Vranich leads a photography workshop from 2-4 p.m. July 24 at Samels Farm. Cost is $20. Registration: 231-342-9571.
Water safety
FRANKFORT — Benzie Aquatic Center and the City of Frankfort aim to promote World Drowning Prevention Day on July 25. The center also supports the city’s pilot pier safety warning light system and provides swim skills and water safety programs for elementary kids this summer. Interested volunteers can contact benzieaquaticcenter@gmail.com.
Lane closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission crews close the northernmost lane of M-72 from East Angus Road to Tom’s West Bay starting July 26. They work on the curb and spillway throughout the week.
Running Bear Run
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Women’s Club hosts the annual Running Bear Run at 9 a.m. July 27 at Cherry Republic.
Kids can participate in the 1/2-mile race for $5. Adults enter the 5K run or walk for $20 until July 26. Proceeds support Glen Lake School scholarships and community projects.
Sign up at runningbearrun.com. Questions: 231-409-0514.
Sleeping Bear fundraiser
EMPIRE — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes, a nonprofit partner of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, sells merchandise with the lakeshore’s 50th anniversary logo. Proceeds support programs in the lakeshore. The sale runs through July 26 at friendsofsleepingbear.org/bear-logo-sale.
Equestrian festival event
WILLIAMSBURG — The Dudley B. Smith Equitation Championship returns to the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival from July 27 to Aug. 1 at Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel International Ring. The event is open to riders ages 21 and younger who earn first, second or third place in any 3-foot 6-inch equitation class, phase or overall during the Traverse City Spring Horse Show and GLEF.
Virtual paddle training
ELK RAPIDS — Paddle Antrim offers the MI Paddle Steward virtual training at 5:30 p.m. July 27. Learn the basics of invasive species identification and reporting. On-water sessions are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 28 and 9-11 a.m. July 29-30. Registration: 231-498-2080.
Bocce Tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Bocce Tournament goes from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 31 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Spectators can bring food, drinks and chairs. Four-person teams compete. Enter for $15 per person.
Sign up by July 27 at http://tiny.cc/XIIIBocce, or mail checks to C.I.A.O. care of the Minervini Group at 830 Cottageview Drive, Suite 1011 in Traverse City, MI 49684. Questions: 231-941-1900, ext. 118 or barbara@thevillagetc.com.
Raptor visit
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library continues its Summer Reading Club with a live raptor event at 10:30 a.m. July 28. North Sky Raptor Sanctuary presents the creatures.
Tree contest open
ANN ARBOR — ReLeaf Michigan recently launched its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest. Everyone is invited to help find and submit large trees in their communities.
Prizes are awarded for the largest tree in different age groups, potential state champion trees and the largest tree from each county.
Submissions are accepted until Aug. 19, 2022. Questions: bigtreehunt@releafmichigan.org.
Public comments are needed
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation seeks comments on the draft of the 2023-26 Public Participation Plan for the Statewide Transportation Involvement Plan. This provides a list of road, bridge and transit projects in rural areas that the state aims to fund with federal dollars.
Comments are accepted through Aug. 23. Email MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or mail MDOT Environmental Services Division at P.O. Box 30050 in Lansing, MI 48909.
