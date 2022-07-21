Weekly bike rides hosted by Norte
ELK RAPIDS — Norte hosts the Slow Roll at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Street parking lot. Cyclists of all abilities and skill levels are welcome. The 4- or 5-mile route ends at Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn.
Star parties return at Sleeping Bear
EMPIRE — Grand Traverse Astronomical Society resumes its star parties from 9-11 p.m. July 23 at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore’s Dune Climb.
The event features telescopes and information stations. Bring a flashlight, binoculars, bug spray, chairs and blankets. A visitor’s pass is required to enter the park.
Golf course activities
TRAVERSE CITY — The Kenny Olson Rock-N-Hole Golf Tournament and Concert begins at 1 p.m. July 24 at Elmbrook Golf Course.
Guitarist Kenny Olson and keyboardist Jimmy Olson perform at 7 p.m. Tickets are $100 and include golf, prizes, meals and the concert. Pay $20 for just the concert. A silent auction is also available.
Proceeds support Hallie’s Hearts Endowment. Call 231-392-9379 to sign up for the golf tournament.
Fall program signup slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for Norte’s fall programs opens July 27.
First through 12th graders may participate in the Mountain Bike Team, which begins Sept. 12. Adventure Bike Club is an after-school program for fourth and fifth graders, while balance biking is all year for preschoolers. Register at elgruponorte.org.
Historic biking, wagon tours
GLEN ARBOR — Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear offers the guided Sleeping Bear Heritage Tours this summer.
The Historic Biking Tours are available at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Hear stories of pioneers while riding past pastures and farmsteads.
The Horse and Wagon Tour starts at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Labor Day.
Costs range from $15-28 per person. Register at phsb.org or call 231-334-6103.
Call for items
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association seeks items for its Nautical Barn Sale on Aug. 13.
Donate clean, usable items like paddles, motors, chains, swim goggles and fishing gear. Call 231-271-3077 to schedule a drop off.
Call for boating photos
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources invites people to submit boating pictures from anytime in the last 75 years.
The DNR plans to put the photos into a mosaic that highlights boating in the Great Lakes state. Share photos via Michigan.gov/DNR/CelebrateBoating.
Boat wash stations at Walloon Lake
WALLOON LAKE — CD3 Systems was recently installed at Walloon Lake.
The new, self-service boat-cleaning station is available at Jones Landing Park and at the Walloon Lake Boat Launch off Sumner Road.
Boaters can use the air blower, brush, grabber, plug wrench and vacuum to help remove aquatic invasive species from their vessels.
In northern Michigan, stations are located at the Bingham Boat Launch and on Little Traverse Lake.
Mackinac Island is recognized
MACKINAC ISLAND — Mackinac Island is the No. 1 island in the continental U.S. in the Travel + Leisure 2022 World’s Best Awards.
The Michigan island is one of 15 to make the list this year.
Readers submitted their travel experiences around the globe, rating islands by their activities and sights, natural attractions, beaches, food, friendliness and overall value.
Additionally, Mackinac Island recently ranked No. 2 on Boatline’s “6 of the Best Lake Towns in the Midwest” list.
