Concert series
WILLIAMSBURG — A free 2023 Summer Concert Series continues with Kelly Beck and The Sunshine String Band at 2 p.m. July 21 at Samaritas Senior Living. Bring chairs and snacks, if desired.
Boxing event
TRAVERSE CITY — Significant Strikes Boxing and 313 North host an event from 3-8 p.m. July 21 at the Open Space.
Boxing and jiu-jitsu drills occur. The public is welcome to participate.
Creation session
TRAVERSE CITY — Families are invited to the Mini Makerfest from 5-7 p.m. July 21 at Boardman River Nature Center.
Grand Traverse Conservation District and area STEAM organizations present activities. Register at natureiscalling.org/events.
Race sign up
SCOTTVILLE — Registration is open for the July 22 Muddy Fox Trot at West Shore Community College. The day includes the 5K obstacle course and post-race snacks and drinks.
Adults can enter for $20; current WSCC students and kids under 16 are free. This is a fundraiser for the WSCC Foundation, which provides student scholarships.
Register through https://westshore.asapconnected.com. More details: 231-843-5949.
Crystal Lake presentation
BENZONIA — The Crystal Lake and Watershed Association meets from 9:30-11 a.m. July 22 at Mills Community House.
Presentations cover swimmer's itch, how land use affects water quality and managing invasive aquatic plants.
Bocce Tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — The 15th annual Bocce Tournament is on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 22 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
Spectators are welcome to bring a picnic to the lawn. Casual bocce is available after the competition.
Kayak, bike race
INDIAN RIVER — The Indian River Kayak Bike Biathlon starts at 9 a.m. July 23 at DeVoe Beach. Top of Michigan Trails Council organizes this annual event.
Entry is $80 until July 22 via RunSignup.com. Proceeds go to area trail maintenance. Questions: btn@trailscouncil.org.
Gravestone cleaning
FRANKFORT — Benzie Area Historical Society invites volunteers to clean gravestones at 2 p.m. July 23 at Crystal Lake East Cemetery.
Bring a bucket, stiff natural brush, toothbrush, trowel, trash bag and a plastic or wooden scraper. More details: 231-882-5539.
Star Party
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore hosts a Star Party from 6-11 p.m. July 25 at the Dune Climb.
Bring a flashlight, chairs, binoculars and bug spray.
Run, walk registration
ALDEN — The annual Alden Run is scheduled at 9 a.m. July 29 near the Helena Township Community Center.
Routes are a 5K and 10K run or a 2-mile walk. Entry is $25 per race until July 24 at aldenrun.com. Questions: Skikersh@aol.com.
Marathon sign up
EMPIRE — The Sleeping Bear Marathon is Oct. 7.
Entry fees are $110 for the full marathon, $100 for the half and $50 for the 5K until the end of August. Participants also need a Sleeping Bear Dunes park pass. Proceeds go to Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes. Register at sleepingbearmarathon.com.
Helmets provided
GAYLORD — The S.T.O.P. Gaylord Chapter of the Michigan State Police recently purchased 30 new bike helmets for kids to use during open skate at the Otsego County Sportsplex.
Troopers used some of the money collected during their annual golf outing in June.
Trail award
PETOSKEY — Petoskey resident Patrick Affholter received the Top of Michigan Trails Council 2023 Max Putters Trail Champion Award.
Affholter served as a trail ambassador on the Little Traverse Wheelway and volunteers in the Kids Pedaling with a Purpose program, which assists Emmet and Charlevoix fourth graders with bike safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.