Antrim electronics recycling
BELLAIRE — Antrim Conservation District hosts an electronics recycling collection from 8 a.m. to noon July 18 at Bellaire High School. Cost is $5 for items fewer than 30 inches wide such as laptops, televisions, radios, fax machines and printers. Recycle larger items for $15 each. Kitchen appliances are not accepted. Contact: 231-533-8363.
Fishtown 5K
LELAND — The 12th annual Fishtown 5K takes place July 18-31. Runners, walkers and hikers may complete their indoor or outdoor route anytime. Entry is $35. Proceeds go to Fishtown Preservation. Share photos on social media using #Fishtown5K and #RunForFishtown. Contact: 231-256-8878.
Climate meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets from 6-7 p.m. July 21. Request call-in details at northern.michigan@citizensclimatelobby.org.
Line 5 webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — For Love of Water (FLOW) and Oil & Water Don’t Mix offer a webinar at 4:30 p.m. July 22 via Zoom. The topic is “The End of Line 5: Exploring Legal Pathways to Permanently Shut Down the Pipeline and Stop the Oil Tunnel to Protect the Great Lakes.” Register through forloveofwater.org.
Water challenge
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts the “To the Water Challenge” July 24-31. Participants complete a paddle, boat, swim, fish or other activity and post a picture on social media. Entry is $30 each or $50 per family. Proceeds support ISEA youth programs. Share using #ISEAtothewater. The Going to the Water Video Series highlights locals sharing their love for water. Videos are posted on the ISEA YouTube channel and social media pages. Musician Seth Bernard presents July 24 and Greenspire School Project Based Learning Coordinator Sarah Payette on July 31. Questions: isea@schoolship.org.
Alden Run
ALDEN — The 2020 Alden Run moves to a virtual format this year. Participants may complete their 5K, 10K or 2-mile route anytime before July 25. Entry is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Proceeds support the local high school cross-country running teams. Register at aldenrun.com. Contact: skikersh@aol.com.
Pier open to public
TRAVERSE CITY — Discovery Pier recently reopened on West Grand Traverse Bay near Greilickville Harbor Park. People can view the ships and fish from the pier. Future plans for the area include an accessible kayak launch, a picnic pavilion, walkway around the pier, shade structures along the east wall and a lawn.
Boat sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime Heritage Alliance postponed its Annual Boat Auction till next year, but people can see boats for sale through the MHA website. Email auction@maritimeheritagealliance.org to purchase and schedule a pickup. Boat donations are still accepted. Proceeds support the organization’s community sail and youth programs.
River cleanup
GRAYLING — The Upper Manistee River Association and about 15 volunteers recently completed a project at the Deward access site in Crawford County. Workers installed a new cedar fence and stair rail to encourage visitors to use the stair access to the river and help prevent bank erosion. The UMRA funded this project. Traverse Area Paddle Club scheduled an upper Manistee River cleanup for Sept. 19. Contact: nrfred@yahoo.com.
