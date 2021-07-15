Sailboat race
ONEKAMA — The Onekama OneFifty Sailboat Regatta is July 17. Open for vessels 22 feet and longer. Spectators may watch from Onekama Village Park. More details: 231-889-4739.
Highway cleanup
LANSING — Adopt-A-Highway volunteers ages 12 and older can pick up litter along state roadways from July 17-25. Michigan Department of Transportation provides trash bags and vests and arranges to haul away garbage. Groups may freely adopt a section of highway for at least two years. The final 2021 cleanup is Sept. 25 to Oct. 3. Michigan.gov/AdoptAHighway
Sunday bike ride
BELLAIRE — Norte continues its Sunday Trail Rides at noon July 18 at Glacial Hills Pathway Eckhardt Trailhead. The July 25 event takes place at Timber Ridge in Traverse City. All ages and abilities can participate in these free bike rides.
Bee program
FRANKFORT — Plant It Wild and Four Season Nursery sponsor a program at 7 p.m. July 21 via Zoom. Author Heather Holm presents “What’s the Buzz about Native Bees?” She discusses the nesting habitat, life cycle, pollen collection, brood rearing and characteristics of native bees. Her guidebook “Wasps” was published earlier this year.
Email plantitwild2day@gmail.com to register.
Community paddle
ELLSWORTH — Paddle Antrim hosts a community paddle through the St. Clair Lake-Six Mile Lake Natural Area starting at 6:30 p.m. July 22 at the St. Clair Lake DNR Boat Access Site. Children must come with an adult. Contact: info@paddleantrim.com.
Obstacle-course race
SCOTTVILLE — The Muddy Fox Trot 5K begins at 10 a.m. July 24 at West Shore Community College.
The course includes obstacles like muddy trenches, hillsides, shallow water and wooden walls and hay bales.
Post-race activities include snacks, drinks and meeting the college mascot, Westy the Fox.
Current WSCC students can join for free with a valid student ID. Entry is also free for youth under 16. Adults pay $20. Proceeds benefit the WSCC Foundation student scholarship fund.
Registration: https://westshore.asapconnected.com.
Alden Run registration
ALDEN — The annual Alden Run returns in person at 9 a.m. July 31. The 5K, 10K and 2-mile routes begin east of the Community Center and finish on Smalley Street behind the United Methodist Church. Advance registration is required at aldenrun.com. Proceeds support Bellaire and Mancelona high school cross-country teams.
Loon book published
TRAVERSE CITY — Gene Klco recently released his second book “Protecting Our Loon Chicks,” published by Mission Point Press. He writes about the birds and includes his photos. The hardcover is $22.95.
ISEA receives grants
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association will update its David Garber Great Lakes Science Lab and outdoor classroom. Consumers Energy Foundation granted $25,000 and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians provides $5,000 toward new lab equipment, furniture and supplies. The updated facility will host hands-on opportunities for students throughout the year.
Additionally, the Oleson Foundation provides a $15,000 grant to add retractable shades, electricity and outdoor heaters at the ISEA classroom.
