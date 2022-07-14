Trapper convention
ESCANABA — The U.P. Trappers presents its 60th Annual Trappers Convention/ Outdoor Expo from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 15 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16 on the U.P. State Fairgrounds.
The event includes raffles, kids’ fishing pond, games and food vendors. A fish fry is Friday night. Jeff Dunlap demonstrates coyote trapping at 1:30 p.m. Friday and sells lures.
Sarah Gomez provides a muskrat and raccoon demo at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Camping is available. Call 906-399-1960 for fish fry reservations or with questions. www.uptrappers.com
Crafting session
INTERLOCHEN — Adults and teens can make a craft beginning at 10 a.m. July 15 at Interlochen Public Library. Supplies are limited.
Concert series
SUTTONS BAY — The Summer Sounds Series begins with Hot Biscuits at 6 p.m. July 15 at Mawby.
Tickets are $20 for ages 21 and older and include wine.
Concert at the Village
TRAVERSE CITY — Rock group Knee Deep performs from 6-8 p.m. July 15 on the piazza at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
Family music weekend
EAST JORDAN — Up North Busker Fest is July 15-16.
The Tommy Tropic show begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Grandview Medical Care Facility. Acrobatics and a light show start at 9 p.m. at West Side Park, the former boat launch.
Entertainment goes from noon until after dark Saturday. Lineup includes juggler Chet Mitchell, face painter and balloon artist Julie Wright, comedy stunt show “Manny Mayhem, the Motor City Maniac” and more.
Waste collection
BELLAIRE — The Antrim County Household Hazardous Waste collection is from 8 a.m. to noon July 16 at Bellaire High School.
Accepted items: gasoline, light bulbs, fertilizer, batteries, cleaners and more. Fees are collected for latex paints, electronics and tires.
Questions: 231-533-8363, ext. 6.
Kayak for a Cause
PETOSKEY — Kayak for a Cause is July 16 on Walloon Lake. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at Bear Cove Marina and then paddle north to Mill Pond and along the east side of the west arm of the lake.
End at Camp Daggett, where everyone can have lunch. Kayakers must be at least 18 and bring equipment.
Sign up to kayak, donate or purchase a dock flag at campdaggett.org/annual-cause-walloon. Contact: 231-373-0520; grace.ketchum@campdaggett.org.
Outdoor yoga
TRAVERSE CITY — Outdoor yoga starts at 10 a.m. July 16 and 23 at Bonobo Winery. Bonobo Flow by Dharamsala TC is for all skill levels. Bring a yoga mat.
Tickets are $25 at dharamsalatc.com.
Sunday yoga
SUTTONS BAY — Yoga in the Vines begins at 10 a.m. Sundays in July at Black Star Farms. Yoga mats are provided or bring one.
Tickets are $40 each and include wine, or $25 for yoga only. Register at blackstarfarms.com/yoga-vines.
Walking tours
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Museum offers Vintage Views walking tours at 2 p.m. Saturdays this summer.
Cost is $10 for museum members, $15 for others. Call 231-347-2620 to schedule a tour.
Duck stamp available
TRAVERSE CITY — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offers the 2022-2023 federal duck stamp and junior duck stamp.
The Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp features a pair of redheads painted by Minnesota artist James Hautman.
Proceeds support waterfowl and habitat conservation.
The junior stamp features a green-winged teal painted by Madison Grimm, of South Dakota. Sales benefit youth conservation education.
The new stamps are available to purchase online or at sporting goods and retail stores as well as some post offices and national wildlife refuges.
