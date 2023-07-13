Yoga sessions
GLEN HAVEN — Yoga on the Beach continues at 10 a.m. Fridays at the Maritime Museum. Classes are donation based. Bring sunscreen, water and a beach towel. Contact: 231-326-4700.
Anchor Day events
EMPIRE — Empire Area Community Center presents Anchor Day from July 14-15.
View “Empire Anchor Recovery” and “Empire in the Good Ole Days” at 7 p.m. Friday at Empire Township Hall. Saturday activities include the Anchor Day Parade at noon on Front Street, a book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Glen Lake Community Library, an Empire Lions Club dinner from 1-7 p.m. and a street dance from 9-11 p.m.
Schooner arrives on bay
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association celebrates the arrival of Schooner Alliance at 2:30 p.m. July 14. The public may tour the ship from 3-6 p.m.
Norte event
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts Bikes, Bubbles and a Band at 10:30 a.m. July 15 at the Clubhouse.
Brotha James performs and kids can enjoy face painting, bubbles and more. Balance bikes are available to borrow from the Bike Library.
Fungus hunt
BELLAIRE — The Summer Fungus Hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. July 15 at Grass River Natural Area.
Search for fungi and then learn to identify them. Cost is $10 per person at grassriver.org.
Horse show benefits charity
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows supports Hospice of Michigan on July 16 at Flintfields Horse Park. Gates open at noon and the event begins at 2p.m.
General admission is $15 at traversecityhorseshows.com/tickets.
Garden walk
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Garden Walk goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18. This year’s theme is “Keep It Blue: Celebrate Water.”
Admission is $15. Purchase tickets via Eventbrite.com or at Barker Creek Nursery, Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce, Pine Hill Nursery, True Blue Gallery, Village Market in Elk Rapids, Garden Goods and Mullaly’s 128 Gallery.
Bike ride
TRAVERSE CITY — The Tour de TART returns at 4 p.m. July 21 at Darrow Park.
Riders can stop for food at two stations along the 17-mile route. A bus takes participants back to Traverse City.
Entry is $20 for kids a nd $40 for adults until July 19 at events.bytepro.net/2023tourdetart.
Garden walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club hosts its annual Garden Walk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20 at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home.
Explore gardens in the Boardman and Central neighborhoods. Tickets are $15 at mynorthtickets.com.
Yard tour
TRAVERSE CITY — Plant It Wild President Cheryl Cross shares her 11 native garden beds from 10 a.m. to noon July 20 at 4628 Westbrook Drive. More details: plantitwild2day@gmail.com.
Run, walk registration
ALDEN — The annual Alden Run is scheduled at 9 a.m. July 29 near the Helena Township Community Center.
Routes are a 5K and 10K run or a 2-mile walk. Entry is $25 per race until July 24 at aldenrun.com. Questions: Skikersh@aol.com.
Race signup open
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is accepted for the Thomas Judd Care Center’s Northern Lights Fun Run, set at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at Munson Medical Center.
People can walk or run the 5K route. Entry is $20 until Sept. 2 at runsignup.com/northernlights.
Story trail opens
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library and the Antrim Conservation District launch the StoryWalk along the Cedar River Trail next to the ACD office.
The trail features a different storybook each month and will be open all year to visitors of all ages and abilities. The July book is “Mud!” by Anne Bailey and Jen Corace. Visitors are encouraged to share photos with the ACD on Facebook.
