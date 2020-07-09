Propane refills
MAPLE CITY — A propane refill goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 10 at Stevens Propane. A 20-pound grill tank is $7; cylinder re-qualification is another $5. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicle during the drive-through event. Proceeds support the Cedar/Maple City Lions Club.
Biodiversity event
HARBOR SPRINGS — Little Traverse Conservancy and the University of Michigan Biological Station host BioBlitz from July 11-17. Help identify plant, animal and insect species throughout the region. Questions: 231-347-0991.
Run for the Buds
ST. JOSEPH — The Run for the Buds 5K Run/Walk takes place virtually this year. All ages may participate anywhere and anytime until Nov. 1. Entry is $30. All proceeds go to the Blossomtime Festival. Register via RunSignup.com.
Virtual race series
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival Foundation launches the Michigan Harvest Challenge to celebrate state crops. The virtual run series includes the Cherry Run 5K (July 15-31), Apple Dash 5K or 10K (Aug. 1-31), Hop Trot 5K or 10K (Sept. 1-30) and Grape Stomp 5K or half marathon (Oct. 1-31). Donations are collected for Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. Register at runsignup.com.
Garden tour canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City scrapped its “A Magical Garden Tour,” set July 16. Next year’s walk will feature gardens in the Long Lake and Interlochen areas.
Special Olympics
MOUNT PLEASANT — Special Olympics Michigan offers the first Virtual Summer Games from July 19-25. Athletes may choose from nearly 20 sports they can do at home like volleyball, gymnastics and weightlifting. Check social media during the week for virtual ceremonies and other activities. This event coincides with Global Week of Inclusion (July 20-26), which aims to celebrate everyone’s abilities and end discrimination.
Horse riding events
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows brings a second World Championship Hunter Rider week to the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival from July 22-26. Hunter and derby horses and riders compete at Flintfields Horse Park.
Cedar River project
CEDAR — Solon Township Board, Solon Township Parks and Cedar Chamber of Commerce started the Cedar River Marina Project to increase access to the waterway. The plan features a new floating dock, ADA-accessible kayak and canoe launch, a lift for boaters, a new fish habitat, updated picnic areas, enclosed bathrooms, rain gardens, a boat wash station and a pavilion. Donations are accepted via GoFundMe.com.
Conservancy trail open
HARBOR SPRINGS — Little Traverse Conservancy recently opened the 280-acre Offield Family Viewlands property to the public.
People can hike, bike, watch birds and partake in other non-motorized activities along the more than 4.5 miles of trails.
Views of Little Traverse Bay and Inland Waterway are featured. The conservancy also seeks donations to pay off the loan taken out in April: landtrust.org/OffieldFamilyViewlands.
Cadet training cruises
TRAVERSE CITY — Twelve NMC Great Lakes Maritime Academy cadets and a faculty member embarked July 2 on a training cruise aboard the T/S Kennedy. The T/S State of Michigan vessel left the local campus July 6. Seventeen cadets and one intern from the Great Lakes Culinary Institute are participating in this training.
These programs allow students to meet the school’s requirements.
SEEDS program
MARION — SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers recently distributed Nature Explorer boxes to more than 50 students. Kindergarten through 12th graders can complete activities at home including testing local watersheds, planting trees, building sundials, identifying animal tracks and more.
This summer program is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.