5K race
EAST JORDAN — The Sweaty Yeti Run begins at 8 a.m. July 10 at Boswell Field behind East Jordan High School. Participants may run a 5K virtually, if desired.
Entry is $35 until July 8. Proceeds support the Barber-Galvin Memorial Scholarship Fund, which goes to seniors graduating from East Jordan High School. sweatyyetirun.com
Music in the streets
BEULAH — Crystal Lake Business Association hosts Jake Allen at 7 p.m. July 8 in downtown Beulah.
The Thursday concert series continues with Standing Hamptons on July 15, Rick Hicks Band on July 22, The Wayouts on July 29, May Erlewine on Aug. 5, The ‘Ol Microtones on Aug. 12, Dig A Pony (Beatles Tribute Show) Aug. 19 and The Accidentals on Aug. 26. Bring a chair; admission is free.
Classic car, boat show
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Lions hosts the South Arm Classics from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10 at Memorial Park. Automobiles and boats are displayed on the lawn. Registration opens at 7 a.m. at the band shell. Entry is $20 at the event. southarmclassics.com.
Torch Lake boat parade
CENTRAL LAKE — Torch Lake Protection Alliance presents a flotilla at 11 a.m. July 10. Begin near Hayo-Went-Ha Camp and head north on the lake. Decorate a water vessel for this family-friendly boat parade. Questions: randyasmus@alumni.purdue.edu.
Norte focus groups
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts Safe Routes to School focus groups at 12:30 p.m. Fridays at the Wheelhouse and 7 p.m. Mondays starting July 12 via Zoom. Share experiences with walking or biking in northern Michigan. University of Michigan student Jessie Williams plans to use feedback in her honors thesis. More details: jessie@elgruponorte.org.
Garden updates
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden board of directors recently selected Sarah (Kuschell) Masak, of Traverse City, as its new executive director. The position previously belonged to her mother Susan Kuschell, who died in 2018.
Masak recently began a program for children with special needs called the “Ability Garden.” The program starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the garden behind Traverse Area District Library.
Team Hope Walk fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Huntington’s Disease Society of America hosts the Traverse City Team Hope Walk at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at Sunset Park. Participants are encouraged to collect funds for the HDSA. Register at hdsa.org/thwtraversecity. More information: 231-649-1254 or betsy1207@aol.com.
Trail receives funding
ACME — The fundraising campaign for the Acme Connector received a boost from the Oleson Foundation, Tri-County Bicycle Association – DALMAC Fund and Aspire North Realtors. Through July, every gift from private donors toward the trail campaign is matched up to $75,000.
Acme Township Parks and Trails committee and TART Trails collaborate on the plan and design. The trail will connect the TART Trail terminus at Bunker Hill Road to the intersection of M-72 and U.S. 31. Another section of the new trail will run east toward the Acme Meijer store and Grand Traverse Town Center development.
The 1.8 mile Acme Connector will provide non-motorized infrastructure for residents and visitors to safely access businesses and existing trails. Plans also include asphalt and boardwalk trail segments, shared road portions, a culvert, bridge, landscaping, wayfinding signs and amenities like benches and bike racks.
The Acme Connector is the southernmost section of the Nakwema Trailway. Nakwema is Ojibwe for “where paths connect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.