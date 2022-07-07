Guided farm tours
LAKE LEELANAU — Bardenhagen Berries offers guided tours at 2:30 p.m. Fridays in July at 7990 E. Horn Road.
Learn about the family’s farming background and current farm operations. Adults can enjoy the “Luminous Strawberry Lemonade” cocktail at Aurora Cellars. The beverage features Bardenhagen strawberries.
Space is limited. Tickets are $20 via Eventbrite.com. Some proceeds go to the Leelanau Conservancy.
Mycology Walks
HARBOR SPRINGS — Little Traverse Conservancy and Mike Banyai from Northern Michigan Mycological Society presents the Mycology Walks from 9-10:30 a.m. July 9 and Aug. 13.
Hunt for mushrooms and identify them with the group. More details: landtrust.org or 231-347-0991.
Art fair
PENTWATER — Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club presents its annual Pentwater Juried Art and Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9 at the Village Green.
Items include jewelry, ceramics, clothes and more. Music is provided by the Third Coast Swing Band, and kids’ art activities are available at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Scoops for Jewels fundraiser goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hunt for items for $10.
Artists’ Market
LELAND — The annual Artists’ Market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 on the Old Art Building front lawn and along Cedar Street.
The event features fine art paintings, wooden furniture, metal art, stained glass, photography, literature, gourmet food and more. Cedar Street is closed to vehicle traffic.
Worship concert
MAPLE CITY — Aaron Boyd presents a free worship concert at 7 p.m. July 9 at Old Settlers Park on Big Glen Lake.
The Glen Lake Church Men’s Bible Study and Empire Area Community Center host this event. Donations support World Orphans and the EACC Emergency Fund.
Yoga by the Bay
SUTTONS BAY — Two K Farms hosts Yoga by the Bay at 11 a.m. July 10 and 24 at the vineyard off M22. A glass of cider or wine is included with each ticket.
Admission is $25 at mynorthtickets.com. Contact: 231-866-4265.
Pop-up event
GLEN ARBOR — An artist pop-up and demonstration is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
The front yard and parking area feature this open air exhibition and music. This is part of the center’s “6ft Apart Art Series.”
Horse show benefit
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows presents the $138,600 Meijer Grand Prix at 2 p.m. July 10 at Flintfields Horse Park.
Gates open at noon. General admission is $15 per person at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds go to City Opera House.
M-66 roadwork
EAST JORDAN — The Michigan Department of Transportation begins M-66 culvert replacement on July 11. The culvert carries Monroe Creek under the highway, north of East Jordan.
M-66 traffic between Lord Road and Lacroix Road detours on U.S. 131, M-88 and U.S. 31. Drivers can also take M-32. Work is expected to finish by Sept. 2.
Mulebone concert
SUTTONS BAY — The WNMC Farmhouse Outdoor Concert Series presents Mulebone at 7 p.m. July 11 at 1535 S. Norvick Road.
Multi-instrumentalist John Ragusa and roots musician Hugh Pool perform blues, country, folk and other acoustic music.
Space is limited.
Tickets are $20 at purplepass.com/mulebone. Contact: wnmchouseconcertseries@gmail.com.
Towns recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Boatline recently included northern Michigan cities on its “6 of the Best Lake Towns in the Midwest” list. Charlevoix is No. 1 and Mackinac Island ranks No. 2.
Traverse City is No. 15 on the list of “17 of the Best Lake Towns in the U.S.”
The Boatline.com site connects boat buyers and sellers.
