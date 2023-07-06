Group show opens
TRAVERSE CITY — The group show “Great Bodies: Celebrating the Life-Giving Fresh Bodies of Water throughout Michigan” is displayed from July 7 through Aug. 5 at Higher Art Gallery. The opening reception is from 5-8 p.m. July 14.
Acoustic concert
GLEN ARBOR — The B-side Growlers perform at 5 p.m. July 7 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
The Grand Rapids acoustic trio is featured during the 2023 Manitou Music Series. Admission is free.
Artist displayed
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Council and Gallery, Inc. features artist Sharon Rickard in July and August. A free open house reception goes from 5-6:30 p.m. July 7 at the gallery.
Concert at the park
FRANKFORT — Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce presents Full Stop ETM at 7 p.m. July 7 in Mineral Springs Park.
Summer concert
THOMPSONVILLE — The Summer Sounds concert series begins at 7 p.m. July 7 at Michigan Legacy Art Park. Musician and songwriter Mark Lavengood performs.
Other shows: Seth Bernard and Jordan Hamilton on July 14, Blake Elliott and The Current Love on July 21 and Youngman and Oldmen on Aug. 4. Bring chairs to the outdoor amphitheater. Admission is $15 at michiganlegacyartpark.org/events/summer-sounds.
Annual fair
PENTWATER — Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club hosts the annual Pentwater Juried Art and Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 8 on the Village Green. Guitarist Frank Galante performs from noon to 2 p.m. Scoop for Jewels is available for $10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Art fair
BEULAH — The Beulah Art Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8 at Beulah Park. Questions: 231-383-1120.
Photo event
GLEN ARBOR — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes sponsors a “Photo Activity with a Prize.”
Take photos of Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore. Share them on Instagram by July 8 using #sleepingbearfriends. Collect prizes from 1-3 p.m. July 9 at Cherry Republic. Email pictureperfectbear@gmail.com after uploading photos.
Find instructions and a free activity booklet at friendsofsleepingbear.org.
Plant It Wild event
TRAVERSE CITY — Plant It Wild hosts a tour from 3-4:30 p.m. July 9 at the Presbyterian Church.
National Wildlife Federation Sacred Grounds funding helped with native plant installations. Also, the Northwest Invasive Species Network, AuSable Institute and others provide information.
Bridge work continues
MANISTEE — Michigan Department of Transportation continues work on the U.S. 31 bascule bridge over the Manistee River.
The highway is closed and a detour in place from July 10 through Sept. 15. Northbound traffic can travel on First Street, Maple Street and Memorial Drive. Southbound vehicles must go on Monroe Street, Maple Street and First Street. Additionally, truck traffic detours on M-55 and Stronach Road.
History tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Guided walking history tours continue at 10 a.m. July 12 at Perry Hannah Plaza, Sixth and Union streets. Learn about historic homes, businesses and the waterfront.
Free tours are offered Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Labor Day. More details: walktchistory.com.
Paddle Antrim Festival signup
ELLSWORTH — The Paddle Antrim Festival is Sept. 15-16 on the Chain of Lakes Water Trail.
Entry is $100 for both days or $65 for one. Early registration is open until July 13 at RunSignup.com. Questions: info@paddleantrim.com.
Golf fundraiser
CADILLAC — The annual United Way Golf Classic starts at 8 a.m. July 14 at Cadillac Country Club.
The Sue Westhauser four-player scramble costs $100 per person. This includes 18 holes with a cart and lunch. Proceeds support United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Counties. Questions: andy@helpothersnow.org; 231-775-3753.
