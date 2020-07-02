Church sale
TRAVERSE CITY — West Bay Covenant Church hosts a sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 2-3 in the church parking lot, corner of M-22 and Cherry Bend Road. Items include household goods, linens, furniture and kids’ toys and books.
Virtual walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center hosts the 10th annual VA2K Walk and Roll July 2-9. Veterans, community members and others are invited to participate. Donations can be dropped off at the local VA center. Accepted items include gift cards, cleaning supplies, paper products and laundry supplies. Questions: 989-497-2500, ext. 11694.
Flag ceremony
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Woman’s Club hosts its July 4 Flag Raising Ceremony at 10 a.m. through the Cherry Republic Facebook page. Local Pastor Melody Olin performs the invocation, and the Glen Lake Fire Department raises the flag. Retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel Erik Foged, of Empire, presents “Values and Integrity in the Birth of Our Nation.” More information: kcole8825@gmail.com.
Forest prohibits fireworks
CADILLAC — The U.S. Forest Service reminds visitors that fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices are not allowed in national forest system lands, including Huron-Manistee National Forests. People should ensure campfires, cigarettes and cigars are fully extinguished; wait for heating devices to cool before refueling; and install and maintain spark arresting devices on ATV and motorcycle engines. These measures can help prevent wildfires.
Cherry Golf Scramble
ACME — The Cherry Golf Scramble begins at 8:30 a.m. July 10 on the Spruce Run course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. The two-person event includes 18 holes. Cost is $80 per team. Questions: 231-534-6470.
Water challenge
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts the “To the Water Challenge” July 24-31. Participants complete a paddle, boat, swim, fish or other activity and post a picture on social media. Entry is $30 each or $50 per family. Proceeds support ISEA youth programs. Share using #ISEAtothewater. Questions: isea@schoolship.org.
Recreation trail open
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy recently announced the opening of the Timbers Recreation Area Universal Access Trail in Long Lake Township.
The path winds through forest, field and wetland and includes a fishing pier on Fern Lake.
Future amenities include universal access restrooms, benches and picnic tables. Signs are posted for visitors.
The parking area is located on Timbers Trail, off North Long Lake Road.
Watershed STEM grantsSUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association partnered with North American Association for Environmental Education and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration to award $2.35 million in grants.
Awards go to 29 environmental education organizations serving 17 states that will work with NOAA to provide after-school watershed STEM projects. Inland Seas received a grant and partners with SEEDS programs.
Funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Education, and the grants are part of NAAEE’s eeBLUE initiative.
Stamps available
TRAVERSE CITY — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offers the 2020-2021 federal duck stamp and junior duck stamp. The Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp features two black-bellied whistling ducks painted by Edie LeRoy, of Alabama. Proceeds support waterfowl and habitat conservation.
The junior stamp features a wood duck painted by Madison Grimm, 13, of South Dakota. Sales benefit youth conservation education.
The new stamps are available to purchase online or at many sporting goods and retail stores as well as some post offices and national wildlife refuges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.