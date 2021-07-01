Outdoor theater
TRAVERSE CITY — Theatre Under the Tent continues with Marti Johnson at 7 p.m. July 2 in the Old Town Playhouse parking lot. Bring a chair and food, if desired. Health department guidelines are followed.
Other events this month:
- July 3 and 17 — East Bay Blue
- July 6 and 13 — JazzNorth (free)
- July 8 — Cherry Blossom Ramblers
- July 9 and 10 — The Belle of Amherst
- July 14 — Top of the Pop
- July 15 — BoBossa
- July 16 — Pico, Chown and Sears
Tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for youth under 18.
Box office: 231-947-2210; office@oldtownplayhouse.com.
Golf outing
GAYLORD — The T.A.C.K.L.E. Golf Tournament goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 7 at Otsego Resort. The four-person scramble includes box lunches, contests and a cookout dinner. Cost is $300 per team. Dinner tickets are $20 per person. Proceeds support Together Against Cancer Kept Local Everyday. Register by July 2. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Flag ceremony
MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake Woman’s Club hosts its Flag Raising Ceremony at 10 a.m. July 3 at Old Settlers Picnic Grounds. Glen Lake Community Schools Superintendent Jon Hoover shares his father’s story of serving as a Marine in World War II. Glen Lake Fire Department members raise the flag. Glen Lake Community Reformed Church Pastor Mike Gafa gives the invocation. Norm Wheeler plays the national anthem on the trumpet. Nick Benson leads a sing-along of patriotic tunes.
Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and maintain social distancing. Contact: juliehopple@gmail.com.
Gun class
BELLAIRE — Chain O’Lakes Sportsman’s Club invites women to a beginner’s gun handling class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10. Bring a gun, ammunition and eye and ear protection. Cost is $50 by July 5. Registration: 231-632-1369; ekmcpherson@torchlake.com. colscweb.org.
Outdoors expo
ESCANABA — The annual Trappers Convention /Outdoor Expo is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 at the U.P. State Fairgrounds. This family-friendly event features trapping demos, vendors and a Friday Night Fish Fry fundraiser. Wares include outdoor sports gear, crafts, fishing supplies and more. Admission is $5 for both days. Camping is available on site. Contact 906-399-1960 or trapperroy@outlook.com for fish fry tickets.
Boat show signup
TRAVERSE CITY — The Water Wonderland Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society hosts Boats on the Boardwalk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7. View wood and fiberglass vintage boats on the Boardman River.
Boat owners can contact 616-970-3639 or ajweeles@me.com to register, or visit wwcacbs.org.
Conservancy expands reserve
LANSING — The Nature Conservancy recently announced the expansion of the Wilderness Lakes Reserve in the Upper Peninsula’s Michigamme Highlands area. TNC nearly doubled the size of the reserve’s conserved land to 11,025 acres.
The reserve is open to foot traffic, including public hunting and fishing. Visitors can access the area by entering the North Country Trail, which crosses through the Michigan DNR-owned Craig Lake State Park.
Directions and more details: https://bit.ly/3vBqJGM.
Forest festival
MANISTEE — Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the Manistee National Forest Festival July 1-5 at Douglas Park and First Street beach. Returning activities include the marketplace, Family Day, carnival, Scottville Clown Band concert and fireworks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.