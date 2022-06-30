Forest festival
MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce resumes its Manistee National Forest Festival from June 30 through July 4.
Most events occur around Douglas Park and First Street beach, including the carnival, mobile zoo, Scottville Clown Band concert, Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony and Parade and more. manisteeforestfestival.com
Authors in the Park
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library presents Authors in the Park at 10 a.m. June 30 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
Local authors read their books. Cherry Blossom Ramblers provides folk music for preschool and elementary audiences.
Kids’ activities
ALDEN — Alden District Library offers children’s activities at 10 a.m. June 30 at Helena Township Community Center. Ages 6-12 can create sand art; ages 5 and younger can participate in story time.
Swim lessons
FRANKFORT — Benzie Wellness and Aquatic Center and the City of Frankfort offer a swim skills and water safety program starting July 8 at Bellows Park.
Children should wear a swimsuit and bring a towel. A bathing cap and goggles are optional.
Classes start at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays through Aug. 1. Space is limited. Register by June 30: https://tinyurl.com/32k7jyys. Questions: BenzieWAC@gmail.com.
Clay program
BELLAIRE — Ages 10 and older can create nature-themed clay pieces from 1-3 p.m. June 30 at Grass River Natural Area. Cost is $10 per person at grassriver.org.
Photography presentation
ALDEN — Antrim Photography Workshop gathers at 6 p.m. June 30 at the Alden Depot. Steven Engle presents “Macro with Flowers.”
Cost is $10 per workshop, or pay $50 for a one-year membership. Contact: 231-313-8820.
Pool fundraiser
CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix Area Community Pool hosts “Aqua Magic” from 6-9 p.m. June 30 at the Charlevoix Yacht Club.
Enjoy dinner, auctions, the Foghorn Jazz Band, cash bar and a magician for $100 per person. Proceeds support the pool. Tickets: 231-547-0982.
Bike Share program
CHARLEVOIX — Health Department of Northwest Michigan is a new partner of the Bike Share Charlevoix program.
The City of Charlevoix stationed two new cruisers on a bike rack at the department’s Charlevoix office. Borrow a bike from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The city has seven locations with cruiser bikes for people to use on non-motorized routes like the Lake to Lake Trail, Little Traverse Wheelway and Top of Michigan Trails Council Trail Network.
Race sign up
SCOTTVILLE — Registration is open for the Muddy Fox Trot, scheduled July 23 at West Shore Community College. The day includes the 5K obstacle course and post-race snacks and drinks.
Adults can enter for $20; current WSCC students and kids under 16 are free. This is a fundraiser for the WSCC Foundation, which provides student scholarships.
Register at westshore.asapconnected.com. More details: 231-843-5949.
Sign up for bocce
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Bocce Tournament goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23 on the front lawn of Grand Traverse Commons.
Teams of four pay $60 to play. Register at tiny.cc/XIVBocce or call 231-941-1900, ext. 118. Individuals can contact barbara@thevillagetc.com to be added to a team.
Tree contest
ANN ARBOR — ReLeaf Michigan recently launched its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest. Everyone can help find and submit large trees in their communities. Prizes are awarded for the largest tree in different age groups, potential state champion trees and the largest tree from each county.
Submissions are accepted until Aug. 19. Questions: bigtreehunt@releafmichigan.org.
