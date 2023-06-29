Golf outing
MANISTEE — Little River Casino Resort presents the Forest Festival Golf Outing from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 30 at Manistee National Golf & Resort.
Play 18 holes with a cart, hole contest, prizes and lunch. Entry is $80 per person or $320 per four-person team. Register through the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce.
Entertainer show
ALDEN — Comedy and magician Cameron Zvara performs at 2 p.m. June 30 at Helena Township Community Center.
Alden District Library sponsors this free event.
Painting exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — Landscape painter Wendy McWhorter, of Kewadin, opens her oil painting exhibition with a reception from 6-8 p.m. June 30 at Lake Street Studios.
Her works show Historic Port Oneida Homesteads, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and more. View them from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1-6.
Art reception
NORTHPORT — The Gene Rantz Memorial Plein Air Paint Out Reception goes from 6-9 p.m. July 22 at the Village Arts Building.
Admission is $15 until June 30 at mynorthtickets.com or at the venue. Pay $20 at the door.
Garden Concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library hosts a Garden Concert at 7 p.m. June 30. Nicholas Veine, a music scholar from Manistee, joins with blues, jazz and country.
Music in the Park continues
EAST JORDAN — The Music in the Park Summer Concert Series features The Third Degree at 7 p.m. June 30 at Memorial Park.
Other shows: Ryan Cassidy on July 7, Levitator on July 14, Union Guns on July 21 and The Marsupials on July 28.
Bring chairs or a blanket. Events are co-sponsored by the Jordan River Arts Council, East Jordan Downtown Development Authority and the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce.
Nominate a garden
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Garden Club seeks nominations for its Village Pride Award.
Home and business gardens may be considered. Send nominees and their contact information to elkrapidsgardenclub@gmail.com. The deadline is June 30.
Raptor event
BELLAIRE — Antrim Conservation District and Skegemog Raptor Center host the “All About Raptors” event at 10 a.m. July 1.
Guests include a red-tailed hawk, a broad-winged hawk and an American kestrel. Admission is free.
Flag ceremony
MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake Woman’s Club hosts its Flag Raising Ceremony at 10 a.m. July 4 at Old Settlers Park.
Capt. Kevin M. Quarderer presents “Independence Day Perspective: A Michigan Defense Diplomat’s View.” He is a U.S. Naval attaché to the U.S. embassy in Australia.
A singalong of patriotic tunes follows. Attendees should bring chairs.
Boat show
BOYNE CITY — Boyne City Main Street presents Boyne Thunder July 7-8. High-performance boats are displayed.
The Saturday Poker Run begins with a lap around the lake at 10 a.m.
Swim lessons
FRANKFORT — Benzie Wellness and Aquatic Center offers a free swim skills and water safety program for kids at Bellows Park on Crystal Lake.
Beginner classes start at 10:30 a.m. July 10-14. Intermediate sessions start at 10:30 a.m. July 24-28. Space is limited. More details: 231-392-5115; weshreiner@gmail.com.
Great Lakes book honored
TRAVERSE CITY — “The Accidental Reef and Other Ecological Odysseys in the Great Lakes” was named a top indie book by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group.
The book received one of three grand prizes for nonfiction in the 2023 Next Generation Indie Book Awards. It also won first place in the education/academic and animals/pets categories.
The text was written by Lynne Heasley and illustrated by Northwestern Michigan College instructor and artist Glenn Wolff.
It is published by Michigan State University Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.