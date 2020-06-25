Yoga in Your Park
TRAVERSE CITY — The Huntington’s Disease Society of America Michigan Chapter hosts Yoga in Your Park activities from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 27. Virtual sessions include vinyasa, fusion, slow flow and adaptive poses.
Each class is $15 or pay $25 for the full day. Find the event via Zoom: https://hdsa-org.zoom.us/j/97789792036.
Yard sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church hosts a yard sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 at 16426 Center Road.
Social distancing and wearing face coverings are required. The sale will be canceled if it rains.
Contact: 231-223-4393.
Water protection event slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District presents “Protecting Our Lakes and Shorelands: Fish Habitats and Fisheries” from 10:30 a.m. to noon June 27. All ages are welcome to this free online talk. Registration is due June 25. Contact: info@gtcd.org; 231-941-0960.
Virtual race
TRAVERSE CITY — Kensington Church hosts a virtual 5K June 27 to raise awareness for the Hope Water Project. Participants can run, walk or cycle indoors or outdoors. Entry is $30 with proceeds supporting construction of clean water wells in Kenya. Share on social media using #5KforHOPE. Registration: heather.celerin@kensingtonchurch.org.
Sleeping bear races
EMPIRE — The Sleeping Bear Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K are scheduled for Oct. 3. Run past the Dune Climb, Little Glen Lake and through Glen Arbor. Start and finish in Empire. Entry is $107 for the marathon, $88 for the half and $38 for the 5K. Prices increase June 30. A virtual option is available for each distance for racers who cannot attend in person. Register via RunSignup.com.
Alden Run
ALDEN — The 2020 Alden Run moves to a virtual format this year. Participants may complete their 5K, 10K or 2-mile route anytime before July 25. Entry is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Proceeds support the local high school cross-country running teams. Register at aldenrun.com. Contact: skikersh@aol.com.
Twilight Tour
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons hosts the Twilight Tour at 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays until Aug. 29. The 90-minute guided walk costs $35 each. Learn about the former Traverse City State Hospital and visit a former men’s ward cottage. Register at thevillagetc.com/tour.
Tick tracking
MADISON, WIS. — Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Columbia University recently developed “The Tick App” for smartphones. Anyone can report ticks in their area and share experiences. The application also includes identification information, ways to prevent exposure and allows for photo submissions. Users must provide consent to participate in this research study. Download the app on Google Play or iTunes. A desktop format is also available.
Mosquito protection
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 reminds residents to protect themselves from mosquito-borne viruses and illnesses this summer. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently confirmed the first 2020 case of West Nile virus in the state near Lapeer County.
Protection measures include using EPA-registered insect repellent with DEET, wearing shoes and socks and long sleeves while outside, ensuring doors have tight-fitting screens, eliminating standing water sources and using bed nets when sleeping outdoors.
Contact: 231-258-8669.
School programs nixed for summer
GLEN ARBOR — Because of COVID-19, the Beach Bards and Public Observatory nights held on The Leelanau School campus are canceled for the summer.
The Beach Bards is a 30-year tradition of shared poetry, storytelling, and music around a community fire ring along the beach of The Leelanau School. Public stargazing started in 1976, and visitors can observe through a 14-inch Celestron telescope at The Leelanau School’s Lanphier Observatory. The programs are canceled because of an abundance of caution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.