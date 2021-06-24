Kid kayaking
ELLSWORTH — Paddle Antrim offers the Kids Kayaking Class at noon and 2:30 p.m. June 24 at River Park. Ages 7-13 can learn basic skills and water safety. Cost is $30. Register at paddleantrim.com.
Walk, run events
ELK RAPIDS — Torch Chiropractic’s Trevor Darnell provides running and walking advice at 7 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through August. Meet at the office, 9060 N. Bayshore Drive.
Trail fundraiser
PENTWATER — Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail host a Tacos for the Trail fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. June 26. A guided bike ride, run or walk departs from Second Street at noon. Additionally, Trail Head Bike Shop of Ludington presents a free maintenance workshop. Social distancing is required.
A $10 donation per person or $20 per family is suggested. Proceeds support the pedestrian and bicycle trail. pentwaterharttrail.com
Boat wash
WILLIAMSBURG — Elk-Skegemog Lakes Association and Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council host a boat wash from noon to 4 p.m. June 27 at Whitewater Township Park. Anyone launching or retrieving watercraft may receive a free hull and trailer high pressure spray to remove any invasive plants or animals. Washes are also available Aug. 28 at the ramp off Baggs Road.
Free fishing event
ELK RAPIDS — A free fishing expo goes from 5-7 p.m. June 30 in the Elk Rapids Harbor parking lot. Local fishing experts and refreshments are available. Tour the DNR research vessel Steelhead starting at 4 p.m.
Michael’s Place challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Michael’s Place issues the “20 Miles for 20 Years” virtual challenge to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Run, walk, hike, bike, paddle or swim anywhere through July 20. Entry is $30 per adult and $15 for kids or families. Use #20milesfor20years on social media. Register through RunSignup.com.
Park open
CHARLEVOIX — Fisherman’s Island State Park recently reopened after high water and storm damage closed part of the main access road and some campsites.
The park road was repaired. The day-use area is on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Charlevoix County.
Reservations for the rustic campground are accepted at MiDNRReservations.com.
Trail receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes Energy People Fund recently awarded TART Trails a $10,000 grant for the Acme Connector Trail.
Acme Township and TART Trails are in the final stages for planning for the 1.8-mile Acme Connector, which aims to provide safe, non-motorized access to businesses.
The People Fund is supported by electric customers who round up their bill.
All money collected returns to the community.
Lake sturgeon supported
CHEBOYGAN — The Conservation Fund and Bay Area Community Foundation presented Sturgeon For Tomorrow Black Lake Chapter with an $8,000 grant to purchase food for lake sturgeon at the Black River Sturgeon Facility and raise the fish for release into Saginaw Bay Watershed rivers: Cass, Tittabawassee, Shiawassee and Flint.
The goal is to stock 500 fall fingerling lake sturgeon per year in the Saginaw Bay Watershed in the next three years.
Sturgeon releases are tentatively scheduled Aug. 20 at sites along the Flint, Cass, Tittabwassee and Shiawassee rivers.
