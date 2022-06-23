Shoreline talk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay presents “Natural Shorelines and the Importance of Vegetation” at 6:30 p.m. June 23 at Traverse Area District Library. Join in person or via Zoom. More details: https://bit.ly/3NEApcw.
Rowing camp
LAKE LEELANAU — Recovery on Water (ROW) resumes Power10 Camp June 23-26 at Fountain Point Resort. The rowing camp is for breast cancer patients and survivors of all ages and in any stage of treatment and recovery. Persons undergoing preventative treatment are also welcome.
ROW is a nonprofit rowing team and fitness community that offers year-round programming from its headquarters in Chicago.
Artist talk
GLEN ARBOR — Fiber artist Valerie Mann speaks at noon June 24 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. The Michigan artist worked on sewing repurposed materials into sculptural pieces during her residency.
Trail walk
TRAVERSE CITY — A nature walk begins at 2 p.m. June 24 at Timbers Recreation Area. Steve Lagerquist, from Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, discusses native plants and wildlife. More information: 231-932-8558.
Campout benefit
COPEMISH — The Country Campout for a Cause goes from June 24-26 at Twisted Trails Off Road Park. The event features camping, music, off-roading and more. Ticket sales benefit 22-2-None; proceeds from T-shirt sales and the Country Gold Breakfast go to Project Feed the Kids. Learn more at wtcmcampout.com.
Hunger walk
PETOSKEY — The Little Traverse CROP Hunger Walk begins at 9 a.m. June 25 outside of Evelyn Hall at Bay View Association.
Walk 3 miles through Bay View and then enjoy refreshments and live music.
Donations support Church World Service and northern Michigan food banks. Register at crophungerwalk.org/petoskeymi.
Canoe race
INTERLOCHEN — Michigan Canoe Racing Association hosts the Betsie River Canoe Race June 25 at Green Lake DNR Boat Ramp. Registration: 989-390-6040; adamjsteuer@gmail.com.
Schooner celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — The Maritime Heritage Alliance celebrates the schooner Madeline’s 30th birthday at 1 p.m. June 25. Song of the Lakes performs on the pier.
Garden walk
OMENA — The Omena Garden Walk returns from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30. View green spaces in the village.
Tickets are $20 (cash or check) and support Omena’s historical projects. Purchase at Northwoods Hardware in Glen Arbor, Leland Gal, Pennington Collection in Northport, Tamarack Collection in Omena, Lima Bean in Suttons Bay or Brilliant Books and Garden Goods in Traverse City.
Learn more at omenapreservation.org.
History tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Guided walking history tours continue Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at Perry Hannah Plaza, Sixth and Union streets. Learn about historic homes, businesses and the waterfront.
Admission is free. Learn more at walktchistory.com.
Wednesday walks
HARBOR SPRINGS — Little Traverse Conservancy offers Walking Wellness Wednesdays at 7 a.m. weekly through August at Offield Family Viewlands.
Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome. Contact: 231-347-0991.
Monitoring grant
LANSING — The EPA plans to award a $281,000 grant to the state of Michigan through the Beaches, Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act.
Funds will help develop and implement a beach monitoring and notification program that monitors water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches.
Visit www.egle.state.mi.us/beach/ for information about water quality sampling results and beach advisories and closures.
