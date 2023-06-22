Kayaking Days
BELLAIRE — Antrim County 4-H presents Kayaking Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 at Paddles and Pedals.
Youth can learn water safety, paddle techniques and navigation. Sign up by noon June 23 at www.canr.msu.edu/events/kayaking-days-presented-by-antrim-county-4-h.
Nature stories
BELLAIRE — Nature Story Time begins at 10:30 a.m. June 23 at Grass River Natural Area.
Ages 4 and older can hear a story and complete an activity or trail hike. Cost is $5 per child at grassriver.org.
Life vest station opens
MANISTEE — The newly-installed Life Vest Loaner Station opens to the public at 3:30 p.m. June 23 at Fifth Avenue Beach. Stations include life vests for kids and adults to borrow.
The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce's Manistee Area Leadership Program developed stations around Manistee County. Other stations will be located at Arcadia public beach, Bar Lake public access in Manistee Township, First Street Beach in Manistee, Hopkins Park in Bear Lake, Magoon Creek Natural Area in Filer Township and Onekama Village Park.
Kids fishing
FRANKFORT — The annual Take-A-Kid Fishing is June 23-24 at Mineral Springs Park. Kids can participate without a fishing license.
Gather around 9 p.m. Friday to get worms from Walt's Crawlers. Every kid receives a free fishing rod, worms and nightcrawlers starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Food is provided, and the local conservation district discusses invasive species.
Trail event
BEULAH — Friends of Betsie Valley Trail presents the first "Brew-to-Brew Trail Day" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24.
Travel the 20-mile round trip between Frankfort and Beulah, or go 10 miles and take Benzie Bus back to the start.
Donate at least $25 and receive a free beer at Five Shores Brewery and another at Stormcloud Brewing Company. Register at betsievalleytrail.org/brew-to-brew.
Trail fundraiser
PENTWATER — Friends of Pentwater-Hart Trail hosts a luncheon and 5K run, walk or bike at 11:30 a.m. June 24 at the Pentwater Village Green.
Trail Head Bike Shop of Ludington presents a free bike maintenance workshop at noon and 2 p.m.
Admission is $30 per person and includes the guided 5K, two tacos and a T-shirt. Pay $10 for just the lunch. Proceeds support future maintenance of the Pentwater-Hart Trail. Sign up at pentwaterharttrail.com.
Kite flying
FRANKFORT — Frankfort-Elberta Area Chamber of Commerce hosts "Let's Go Fly A Kite" from 3-5 p.m. June 24 at Frankfort Beach.
All ages can participate. Robert and Ginny Istnick and the Willoughby Rotary Foundation donated 100 kites. More details: 231-352-7251.
Star Party
EMPIRE — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes offers the Star Party from 9-11 p.m. June 24 at the Dune Climb.
Telescopes and information stations are available. A park entrance pass or annual pass are required for entry. Contact: 231-326-4700, ext. 5005.
Open barn event
CEDAR — Leelanau County nonprofit Sea2Stable hosts an open barn day from noon to 4 p.m. June 25 at 6477 E. Hillside Drive.
Activities include a pony photo booth, live music, field games and more. The Mi Pets Treat Truck and TC Taco food truck are on site.
Golf outing
CEDAR — Early registration continues until the end of June for the annual Ed and Irene Fleis Education Fund Golf Outing.
The event is Aug. 5 at Sugar Loaf- The Old Course. Entry is $100 per person or $400 per team. After July 1, pay $125 per person or $500 per team.
To sign up, sponsor a hole or donate, visit https://edandirenefleiseducationfund.com/2023-golf-outing-information.html.
