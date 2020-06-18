Outdoor yoga
BELLAIRE — Yoga Bellaire offers outdoor sessions at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Richardi Park this summer. Attendees should bring a yoga mat and stay 6 feet from others during these beginner classes. Register online. Contact: yogabellaire@gmail.com.
Virtual 5K
MANCELONA — Au Sable Institute presents its Butterfly Day 5K in a virtual format from July 1-8. Anyone can run, walk, bike or paddle their course that week. Entry is $20 through June 20. Proceeds support the organization’s work with local elementary schools. Registration is open at Eventbrite.com.
Accelerate Cure event
TRAVERSE CITY — Accelerate the Cure collaborates with the Alzheimer’s Association to host a socially distant drive from 9 a.m. to noon June 20. People may honk and wave as they pass assisted living centers in Traverse City. The event aims to raise awareness of the disease.
Outdoor tour
BELLAIRE — The M-88 Outdoor Market Tour is set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20 in Bellaire, Central Lake, Eastport and Mancelona. Homes along the route offer sidewalk and garage sales, arts and crafts and more. Maps are available.
Disc golf event
TRAVERSE CITY — Aloft Disc Golf hosts Bogeys and Brews from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20 at Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center. Cost is $50 per team. Camping may be available on site.
Contact: 231-883-4734.
Pirate festival
MACKINAW CITY — The inaugural Great Lakes Pirates Festival is set from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20 at the Star Line ferry boat dock. The event includes live DJ, pirate trivia, family-friendly photo opportunities, food and beverages and the “Talk Like A Pirate” and “Dress Like A Pirate” competitions. The Good Fortune ship leaves from Mackinac Island at 6 p.m. The cruise under the Mackinac Bridge includes dancing, music, water cannons for the kids and more.
Fishing event modified
FRANKFORT — The Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce scrapped its annual Take A Kid Fishing event, originally planned for June 27 at Mineral Springs Park. Instead, families are encouraged to catch fish on Betsie Bay or another lake or river from June 21-27. Send pictures to fcofc@frankfort-elberta.com. Prize categories include Big Fish, Family Fun, Most Scenic Picture and Youngest/Oldest.
Roadwork starts June 22BENZONIA — Michigan Department of Transportation plans to begin work June 22 on M-115 from South Pioneer Road to U.S. 31. The $1.7 million project includes resurfacing almost 8 miles.
Motorists should watch for single-lane closures and follow traffic regulators. Work is expected to be complete Aug. 8.
Fishtown 5K
LELAND — The 12th annual Fishtown 5K takes place July 18-31. Runners, walkers and hikers may complete their indoor or outdoor route anytime. Entry is $35. Register by June 22 for a T-shirt, bib and sticker. Proceeds go to Fishtown Preservation. Share photos on social media using #Fishtown5K and #RunForFishtown. Contact: 231-256-8878.
Ferry project
LANSING — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation plans to help fund the Little Traverse Bay Foundation’s ferry project through its Public Spaces Community Places program.
If the Patronicity campaign reaches the $50,000 goal by July 15, the MEDC will supply a matching grant.
Funds support an ADA dock, landscaping at Ford Park in Harbor Springs, safety equipment and educational programs for schools.
The ferry will connect Petoskey, Harbor Springs and Bay Harbor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.