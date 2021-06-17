Boat show
PETOSKEY — Bay Harbor presents the annual In-Water Boat Show from noon to 8 p.m. June 18, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 19 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20. View in-water and on-land exhibitors. Kids can obtain a free coloring book. Chris Calleja performs Friday night; Petoskey Steel Drum Band Ensemble plays Saturday evening.
Juneteenth event
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan E3 presents a Juneteenth event from 2-6 p.m. June 19 at F&M Park. The event includes educational programming, followed by a block party celebration with food trucks and local artisans. TART Trails shares resources on how to engage in outdoor spaces in a safe, informed way.
Nature, history walkONEKAMA — Onekama Township Parks and Recreation organizes “The Plans That Didn’t Happen: North Point Park and the Changing Ecosystem” at 2 p.m. June 18. Manistee Conservation District Forester Josh Shields shares information on this guided trail walk. Meet in the North Point Park lot off Seymour Street. Donations are accepted. Registration: parks@onekamatwp.org.
Norte meetup
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte MeetUps for the Deaf Community begins at 11 a.m. June 19 at the Clubhouse. Slow bike rides continue every third Saturday through August. Borrow or bring a bike.
Car show
BELLAIRE — The North American Solstice and Sky Annual Meet features a car show from 7-9 p.m. June 17 on Broad Street. Visit nassam2021.com or contact nassam2021@gmail.com to learn more.
Sunday Trail Rides
LAKE ANN — Norte continues its Sunday Trail Rides at noon June 20 at Lake Ann Pathway. The June 27 event happens at Timber Ridge in Traverse City. All ages and abilities can participate in these free bike rides.
Concert in the park
ELK RAPIDS — Art Rapids sponsors a free concert at 7 p.m. June 18 at Elk Rapids Day Park. Violinist Florina Petrescu plays classical, pop, rock, Disney and Broadway music. Bring chairs. Donations to Art Rapids are appreciated.
Community paddle
ELLSWORTH — Paddle Antrim leads a free community paddle for all ages at 1:30 p.m. June 19 at River Park. Bring a water vessel and life jacket. CDC guidelines are followed. paddleantrim.com
Railroad dedication
THOMPSONVILLE — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts a celebration at 2 p.m. June 19. This is a historical marker dedication for the Diamond Crossing, where the Pere Marquette and Ann Arbor railroads met during the 19th century. Public input on the future of the site is requested. Contact: 231-882-5539.
Summer birding
BELLAIRE — The Summer Bird Walk goes from 8-10 a.m. June 19 at Grass River Natural Area. Learn to identify birds by their song and habitat during this guided walk. Admission is $5 per participant.
Race series
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival Foundation launches the Michigan Harvest Challenge to celebrate state crops. The virtual run series includes the Cherry Run 5K (July 15-31), Apple Dash 5K or 10K (Aug. 1-31), Hop Trot 5K or 10K (Sept. 1-30) and Grape Stomp 5K or half marathon (Oct. 1-31). Register at runsignup.com.
ISEA receives funding
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association receives a $27,250 grant from the Gerstacker Foundation to develop year-round programs and partial student scholarships.
ISEA will also receive $55,750 over three years from Great Lakes Fisheries Trust. Funds go to a multi-day STEM camp during the winters of 2021-22 and 2022-23. The pilot program aims to include youth from underserved communities.
Contact: tdeshano@schoolship.org.
