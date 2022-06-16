Wildflower walks
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts its Blooms and Birds: Wildflower Walk Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon this summer. Look and listen for birds along the trails.
Rummage sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual rummage sale goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17 and 9 a.m. to noon June 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
Proceeds fund projects on the building and property.
Antique and Collectibles Sale
WILLIAMSBURG — The 10th annual Antique and Collectibles Sale goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17-18 at the Music House Museum.
Questions: 231-331-6587 or 231-938-9300.
Crafting program
INTERLOCHEN — Adults and teens can make-and-take craft starting at 10 a.m. June 17 at Interlochen Public Library. Materials are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
‘Health smART’ program
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center launches the free “Health smART” program from 10 a.m. to noon June 17. The program includes culinary and visual art instruction and a meal.
Each class is for kids ages 7 and older who qualify for free or reduced lunch. Students receive a Benzie Bus round trip pass if needed to attend class.
Sessions are offered with the Benzie County MSU Extension through Aug. 26. Register at oliverart.org or call 231-352-4151.
Dougherty House tours
TRAVERSE CITY — The 1842 Dougherty House opens for guided tours from 1-4 p.m. June 17. Explore the Old Mission Peninsula home, outbuildings, trails and the new visiting exhibit.
Tours are Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older. Contact doughertyoldmission@yahoo.com for group tours.
Students plant seedlings
TRAVERSE CITY — Agriscience students at Northwest Education Services Career Tech recently planted about 2,000 seedlings at the Great Lakes Incubator Farm on Keystone Road.
Students raised native pollinator plants from seed and plan to monitor the project through the summer and fall.
The Sand County Foundation in Wisconsin provided a $1,000 Pollinator Habitat Grant.
Gillison’s Variety Fabrication Inc. provided tools for planting, while the Grand Traverse Conservation District allowed students to use part of its farmland.
Park receives grant
HONOR — The Homestead Township Board in Benzie County recently gave $50,000 to pave the driveway, parking and sidewalk areas at the new Platte River Park.
That allocation comes from the township’s portion of funding under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Honor Area Restoration Project facilitates the acquisition and restoration of the 52-acre property, which is being converted into the four-season Platte River Park with universally accessible facilities.
HARP, Homestead Township and the Village of Honor will manage the park and involve residents, visitors and interested parties to care for it.
More details: www.restorehonor.org
Bird walk
BELLAIRE — The Summer Bird Walk goes from 8-10 a.m. June 18 at Grass River Natural Area. Learn to identify birds by their songs and habitats during this guided walk.
Cost is $5 per person.
Alzheimer’s drive
TRAVERSE CITY — The Accelerate the Cure: Drive to Remember returns from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18.
Start at the back lawn of the Grand Traverse Pavilions and drive to PepeNero at the Grand Traverse Commons.
A raffle, auction and celebrations are planned.
This annual drive aims to collect funds for caregivers of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease patients.
Admission is $200 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-883-1421.
