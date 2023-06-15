'Parts of the Process' displayed
ELK RAPIDS — Local artist Shanny Brooke's "Parts of the Process" opens with a reception from 6-8 p.m. June 16 at Twisted Fish Gallery.
Brooke's exhibition is displayed through July 15.
Saxophone performance
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center presents the PULSE Saxophone Quartet at 7 p.m. June 16 on the front porch.
Bring a chair for this free show. The chamber ensemble is the 2023 Musicians-in-Residence, part of the Manitou Music Series.
Bird walk
BELLAIRE — A Summer Bird Walk goes from 8-10 a.m. June 17 at Grass River Natural Area.
Admission is $5 per person at grassriver.org.
Market tour
BELLAIRE — The annual M88 Outdoor Market Tour is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 along the highway from Mancelona to Eastport.
Residents host garage and barn sales. Businesses offer sidewalk sales and space for vendors to sell items.
More details: 231-533-6448 or 231-313-1517.
Free fishing for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College hosts Kids Free Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 at the Great Lakes Campus.
The Michigan DNR stocked rainbow trout in the harbor. Fishing rods, reels and bait are provided. Great Lakes Children's Museum offers a painting activity for kids while they wait to fish.
Volunteer informational
GLEN ARBOR — Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear invites people to learn about volunteer opportunities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 at Port Oneida Heritage Center/ Olsen Farm.
Summer work includes preservation projects, orchard pruning, gardening and more in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Contact: PHSBPark2@gmail.com.
Juneteenth fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan E3 and TART Trails present a Juneteenth walk or run from 2-5 p.m. June 17 on the Boardman Trail. The route begins and ends at Right Brain Brewery.
Register at northernmichigane3.com/upcoming-events.
Car show
TRAVERSE CITY — St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts its annual car show from 3-4:30 p.m. June 17. The show features classic and modern cars, trucks and motorcycles.
A church service begins at 5 p.m. Knights of Columbus serves a pulled pork and smoked chicken dinner at 6 p.m.
To register a vehicle, contact 231-421-7310 or parishoffice@stjosephtc.org.
Blacksmith demo
GLEN ARBOR — The Forging for Peace Project blacksmiths demonstrate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Learn more about the project at lanktonmetaldesign.com/forging-for-peace.
Kayaking on Grass River
BELLAIRE — Adults and teens can kayak on Grass River at 9:30 a.m. June 19. Meet at the Grass River Center.
Admission is $45 and includes kayak, personal flotation device and a paddle. Registration: james@grassriver.org; 231-492-8793.
History tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Guided walking history tours continue at 10 a.m. June 19 at Perry Hannah Plaza, Sixth and Union streets. Learn about historic homes, businesses and the waterfront.
Free tours continue Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Labor Day. More details: walktchistory.com.
Gardener club
TRAVERSE CITY — The 4-H Junior Master Gardener Spin Club occurs June 20, 22, 27 and 29 and July 6, 11 and 13 at the Botanic Gardens at Historic Barns Park.
Second through fourth graders can attend from 10 a.m. to noon and fifth through seventh from 1-3 p.m. Sign up at https://v2.4honline.com. Questions: kotzemil@msu.edu.
Award recipients selected
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City and Charter Township of Garfield Township Recreational Authority chose Karen and Kurt Schmidt as the 2023 Ross Biederman Volunteer Service Award winners.
The Schmidts are retired educators who helped establish the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
