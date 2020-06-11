Yoga in the Park sessions slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Sarah Townsend leads Yoga in the Park on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hull Park and Sunrise Yoga Flow at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at East Bay Park. All classes are donation based. Participants should bring a yoga mat or towel. Questions: townsendsar.yoga@yahoo.com.
Bike camp scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte canceled the “Summer Shred: Teen Mountain Bike Adventure,” originally planned from June 14-21 at Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center.
Recreation center reopening
TRAVERSE CITY — Greilick Outdoor Recreation & Education Center plans to reopen June 12. The public may hike, bike, fish, paddle and disc golf on the property. Social distancing and checking in at the main parking lot are required. The welcome center, all restrooms, overnight lodging, campsites and equipment rentals remain closed.
Gravestone maintenance
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society offers gravestone maintenance training this summer at three area cemeteries. Learn how to care for a loved one’s or veteran’s stone. Bring a bucket, gallon of water, old toothbrush, plastic or wood scraper, trash bag, stiff natural brush, stiff spoon and trowel. Participants must wear a mask. Contact: 231-882-5539; info@benziemuseum.org.
Future events:
- 2 p.m. June 14 at Crystal Lake North Cemetery
- 2 p.m. July 11 at Champion Hill Cemetery in Honor
- 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Inland Township Cemetery
Waste collection set for June 18
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County RecycleSmart hosts a Household Hazardous Waste event from 1-6 p.m. June 18. Accepted items include cleaners, gasoline, paint and more. Appointments are required. Contact: 231-941-5555.
Outdoor spaces opening
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently reopened campgrounds, harbors and other outdoor spaces.
Dispersed camping on state-run lands, camping at state rustic forest grounds and overnight stays in DNR-managed harbors resumed.
Camping, overnight facilities, day shelters and sanitation stations in state parks and recreation areas are expected to open June 22.
Park bathrooms, trash services, fishing piers, picnic tables and other amenities are opening in phases.
Call 800-447-2757 or visit midnrreservations.com to book a trip.
NRC meets online
LANSING — The Michigan Natural Resources Commission meets Thursday June 11 at 9 a.m. to discuss mandatory elk hunt orientation changes, the 2019 deer harvest survey report, deer hunting regulations and land transactions.
A full draft meeting agenda is available at Michigan.gov/NRC, which is where the meeting can be viewed online.
Those who want to provide public comment for the meeting should call 517-284-5808 or email NRC@Michigan.gov.
Creek clerks seek anglers
LANSING — Fsheries staff from the Department of Natural Resources have started to collect data from anglers at many lakes, rivers and Great Lakes ports this season.
The information gathered is used to study fish health, movement and population trends, according to a DNR statement.
Creel clerks will ask about trip length, target species and number and type of fish for the DNR’s statewide angler survey program.
They may also ask to measure or weigh fish and to take scales or other body parts for aging. The survey is one of the most comprehensive angler survey programs in the country, with DNR creel clerks interviewing upward of 50,000 anglers in most years, the statement read.
Call Tracy Claramunt at 517-282-2887 for more information.
Free fishing weekend
TRAVERSE CITY — The Department of Natural Resources free fishing weekend is June 13-14.
During free fishing weekends, a fishing license is not needed and the DNR waives the Recreation Passport entry fee normally required for vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and recreation area. Currently there is no passport entry free because of COVID-19. When fishing, please practice social distancing (at least 6 feet) from people who don’t live in the same household.
Visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing for more information or download the 2020 Fishing Guide for current regulations and information. Contact Suzanne Stone at 517-599-7987 with questions.
