Historic tours
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours offers historical walking tours at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in June. Learn about early settlers, how Empire was named and lumber during the late 1880s.
Bring water for the 1.5-hour activity. Groups are limited to eight people. Contact: 248-931-9440.
Nature journaling
BELLAIRE — The Art of Observation: Nature Journaling goes from 9-11 a.m. June 10 at Grass River Natural Area. Adults and kids ages 12 and older may illustrate and describe nature. Basic materials included. Cost is $10 per person.
Rare plants event
BELLAIRE — Adults can learn about wild orchids and other rare plants from 10 a.m. to noon June 11 at Grass River Natural Area. Education Director James Dake presents and leads off-trail exploration.
Admission is $10 per person. Registration: james@grassriver.org; 231-350-9461.
Native Plant Sale
ONEKAMA — Manistee Conservation District, Plant It Wild, Birdsfoot Nursery and Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Nework host the Spring Native Plant Sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11 at Black Cap Farm. Raffles are available.
Fly fishing school
GRAYLING — The Michigan Council of Trout Unlimited plans to host its rescheduled 50th Anniversary Fly Fishing School from June 11-13 at Ranch Rudolf.
Instruction is available for all levels and covers casting techniques, selecting the right tackle, entomology and fly tying and wading.
All tackle is supplied. Students bring rain gear and waders. A fishing license isn’t required. The school follows CDC pandemic requirements. Contact: jim@jimgibbs.net. http://www.tuffs.org.
ORV, fishing weekend
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers a free ORV weekend June 12-13. Residents and non-residents can legally ride off-road trails without an ORV license or trail permit. This is also free fishing weekend in Michigan. Questions: 517-331-3790.
Lavender retreat
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Restoring Your Spirit From Loss” retreat goes from 9 a.m. to noon June 26 at Wendi’s Sunset Lavender Farm. Activities include morning yoga, walking meditation and lavender education. RSVP to Michael’s Place by June 12: 231-947-6453.
Nature walks
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District hosts the free “Saturday Series” at 10 a.m. at Boardman River Nature Center this year. Learn about environmental topics and projects on GTCD’s managed parklands while walking the Natural Education Reserve. Sign up required at natureiscalling.org.
Dates and topics:
- June 12 — Invasive species and native plants
- July 17 — Parklands program history and the Boardman River Project
- Aug. 14 — Agriculture and watersheds, natural resources and climates
- Sept. 11 — Michigan Wilderness Walk
- Oct. 23 — Fall native plant and wildlife hike
Walk4Hearing
TRAVERSE CITY — Walk4Hearing Weekend is June 12-13. A Michigan online program begins at 10 a.m. June 13. Afterward, residents are encouraged to walk in their neighborhoods to raise awareness and funds for the hearing loss association. Registration: walk4hearing@hearingloss.org.
Trail book coming
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press publishes “On the Trails of Northern Michigan” by Record-Eagle columnist Mike Terrell. He provides notes on hiking, biking and water trails in the area, including state parks and national forests. Terrell gives tips for outdoor activity in all seasons. The book costs $24.95 and is available June 15.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
TRAVERSE CITY — Alzheimer’s Association invites northern Michigan residents to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 2 at the Open Space.
Individuals and teams may raise money for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and research.
Share using #Walk2EndAlz and #ENDALZ. Register at alz.org/walk.
