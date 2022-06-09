Weekly bike ride
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Cycling hosts the “Muffin Ride” at 9 a.m. every Friday. Meet behind the Subway on M22 and ride to Suttons Bay and back. The route includes a coffee and bakery stop.
Events continue through October. cherrycapitalcyclingclub.org
Nature programs
BELLAIRE — The Naturalist on the Trail program goes from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Grass River Natural Area. A mobile mini program is for all ages outside of the Grass River Center.
Artist presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Detroit artist Quinn Faylor presents on her experience with the Artist-in-Residence program at noon June 10 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Faylor created paintings and textile works during her two-week stay and will speak about the flora and fauna of Sleeping Bear Dunes.
Free DNR activities
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers the “Three Free” weekend June 11-12. People can fish without a license, ride the state-designated ORV trails without an ORV license or trail permit and visit state parks and boating access sites without the Recreation Passport.
Waste collections
ELK RAPIDS — The first Antrim County Household Hazardous Waste collection goes from 8 a.m. to noon June 11 at the Department of Public Works.
Accepted items: gasoline, light bulbs, fertilizer, batteries, cleaners and more. Fees are collected for latex paints, electronics and tires.
Other collections:
- 8 a.m. to noon July 16 at Bellaire High School
- 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Antrim County Road Commission in Mancelona
Golf fundraiser
BEULAH — Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County hosts a golf outing June 11 at Crystal Lake Golf Course. The four-person scramble begins at 9 a.m.
Golf and dinner are $75 per person. Proceeds support the nonprofit. Sign up at benziehabitat.org or send checks to P.O. Box 53 in Frankfort, MI 49635.
Open house
ELLSWORTH — Antrim Creek Natural Area hosts an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 at the schoolhouse on Old Dixie Road.
Proceeds from a yard and estate sale go to schoolhouse restoration projects.
Center waives admission
EAST JORDAN — Raven Hill Discovery Center offers free admission on the second Saturday of each month from noon to 4 p.m. through October.
Families can explore outdoor exhibitions like the Music Garden, Jurassic Park Walk, Schoolhouse and the new Connections Trail.
Volunteer training
EMPIRE — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore offers volunteer training at 1 p.m. June 11 at Empire Township Hall. Opportunities include trail ambassadors, BARK rangers and Track Chair volunteers. This session is also available via Zoom.
Come at 12:15 p.m. to watch the film “Water, Sand and Sky.” friendsofsleepingbear.org
Questions: 231-882-4061.
Kayaking on Grass River
BELLAIRE — Kayaking on Grass River goes from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 13 and 29. Meet at the Grass River Center. Kayaks and paddles are provided.
Adults can register at 231-492-8793 or james@grassriver.org.
Pickleball fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — The Memorial Park Pickleball Association and Green Lake Township seek donations to build four pickleball courts at Memorial Park.
Mail checks to the pickleball association at P.O. Box 226 in Interlochen, MI 49643.
Multimedia installation
TRAVERSE CITY — “World Without Ice” is exhibited through July 24 at the Dennos Museum Center. Musicians, composers and artists collaborated with a climate scientist to create this multimedia installation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.