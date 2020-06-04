Virtual race series backs conservancy
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the National Cherry Festival Foundation’s Michigan Harvest Challenge.
The virtual run series includes the Cherry Run 5K (July 15-31), Apple Dash 5K or 10K (Aug. 1-31), Hop Trot 5K or 10K (Sept. 1-30) and Grape Stomp 5K or half marathon (Oct. 1-31).
Donations support Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
Register via runsignup.com. Fly fishing tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Angler presents a socially distant Cheese Cup on June 6. Individuals or couples may participate in the fly fishing tournament.
Catch the largest bluegill, bass, carp or pike to win. Donations support Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. Registration: 231-933-4730.
Yoga in the Park
TRAVERSE CITY — Sarah Townsend leads Yoga in the Park at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Hull Park.
These donation-based sessions are scheduled through September. Bring a yoga mat.
Sign up at Eventbrite.com. Questions: 231-944-5694; townsendsar.yoga@yahoo.com.
Weekly backgammon
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Backgammon sessions are set at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Silver Spruce Brewing Company.
Beginners may arrive at 6 p.m. for free lessons. Casual play and mini tournaments available.
Bring a board if desired. Questions: TraverseCityBackgammon@gmail.com.
Boat donations being accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime Heritage Alliance postponed the 34th annual boat auction this year, but people may still donate vessels.
Email auction@maritimeheritagealliance.org to learn about the new process or for auction updates.
Tugboat joins local fleet
TRAVERSE CITY — The tugboat Mississippi joined the Great Lakes Maritime Academy’s fleet on a leased basis this week.
Cadets can earn the required 360 days of sea time and an endorsement enabling them to serve as licensed officers on a tow vessel.
In March, NMC trustees unanimously approved leasing the Mississippi for six months at $73,800.
Including fuel, insurance and instructor salaries, it costs about $188,000 to operate the tugboat this year.
The four-person GLMA crew, captained by Cary Godwin, traveled from Cleveland.
