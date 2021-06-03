Naturalist on trail
BELLAIRE — A naturalist offers a mini program every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 3 at Grass River Natural Area. Stop by the GRNA center or find the naturalist on the trails during this event.
Bike swap
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts its Recycle-A-Bicycle Swap from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at Old Town Parking Garage. Commuter, mountain, road and kids’ bikes are available to purchase. Sellers can drop off items from 6-8 p.m. June 4. Contact: 231-941-4300.
Waste drop off
ELK RAPIDS — The Antrim County Household Hazardous Waste collection is from 8 a.m. to noon June 5 at the Department of Public Works. Accepted items include oil-based paints, pool chemicals, gasoline, batteries, cleaners and fertilizers. Fees are required for tires, latex paint and electronics. Questions: 231-533-8363, ext. 1.
Boat Auction
TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime Heritage Alliance hosts its 35th annual Boat Auction June 5 at the Discovery Center. View watercraft starting at 9 a.m. Bidding begins at 11 a.m. Attendees must wear masks. Proceeds support community sailing, youth programs and projects that promote Great Lakes history.
Bigs and Littles Bike Day
TRAVERSE CITY — Bigs and Littles Bike Day begins at 10 a.m. June 5 at the Norte Wheelhouse. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan offers this half-day bike camp for mentors and their mentees. All activities are outside.
Rock the Light 5K
NORTHPORT — The Rock the Light 5K is set June 6 at Leelanau State Park. Participants may begin their race anytime from 9-10 a.m. People can instead run a virtual race anytime before Dec. 1. Entry is $25. Register at RunSignup.com. Questions: sstaley2525@gmail.com.
Lane closure
ACME — Grand Traverse County Road Commission crews begin a culvert replacement June 7 on U.S. 31 north of the Grand Traverse Resort. Traffic is reduced to one lane. Work is expected to last three days.
Bridge cleaning
CHARLEVOIX — Michigan Department of Transportation crews work on the U.S. 23 bascule bridge in Cheboygan June 8, the U.S. 31 bascule bridge in Charlevoix June 9 and the U.S. 31 bascule bridge in Manistee June 10.
Maintenance involves removing road sand and salt from the structures to prevent corrosion. Work goes from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Drivers can expect single-lane closures, with one lane open in each direction.
Bikes for All
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte offers the Bikes for All program beginning at 10:30 a.m. June 8. The weekly sessions provide basic bicycle safety lessons for special needs students ages 26 and older. Tricycles and adaptive bikes are needed. Visit elgruponorte.org/volunteer to get involved. Contact: hello@elgruponorte.org.
Bicycle tours
BEULAH — Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours offers the Betsie Valley Trail Bicycle Tour at 1 p.m. June 9, 16, 23 and 30. Learn about wildlife, wildflowers, the forest and the dunes. Bring water, binoculars and a camera. Cost is $15 per event. Contact: 248-931-9440.
Kayaking class
ELLSWORTH — Paddle Antrim offers “Kayaking Essentials” at 1 p.m. June 10 and 12 at River Park. Ages 14 and older can learn paddling basics, including water safety. Attendees should bring a vessel, life jacket, water bottle and water shoes. Cost is $45 per person. Registration: paddleantrim.com; 231-498-2080.
Kids run
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival’s Cherry Kids Fun Run is July 8 at the Civic Center. Participants can complete their 1-mile race from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Entry is $10.
Community members can pay for a runner.
Register at cherryfestival.org
