Farm activities
GRAYLING — Wellington Farm hosts a Civil War reenactment June 3-5. An artillery battle and infantry units are encamped throughout the farm, 6944 S. Military Road.
Other sites to tour include the Annis Farmstead, Stittsville Church, a grist mill and a sawmill. The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays until mid-June. More events: wellingtonfarmusa.com.
Barn sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Humane Society hosts its annual barn sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4 at 7246 E. Harrys Road. Books, power tools, quilts, flowerpots, baked goods, clothing, artwork and other items are available.
Weekly stories
ELK RAPIDS — Storytime starts at 10:30 a.m. June 3 at Elk Rapids District Library. Events occur on Fridays this summer.
These outdoor events include books, a nature craft, snacks and more for ages 5 and younger. Older siblings can participate in nature-themed STEM activities.
Native Plant Event
ONEKAMA — Plant It Wild, the Invasive Species Network and the Manistee Conservation District host the Native Plant Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at Black Cap Farm. This event includes native plant gardening information, plants for purchase and raffles.
Movie and craft
BELLAIRE — “Oceans of Possibilities” begins at 3 p.m. June 3 at Bellaire Public Library. Kids can create a car from cardboard boxes and then watch “The Little Mermaid” from a mock drive-in theater. Call 231-533-8814.
to register.
Barn market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Spring Barn Market- A Vintage and Makers Market goes from 4-8 p.m. June 3 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4 at the Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds.
Admission is $10 for Friday and Saturday and $5 for Saturday at the gate. The Red Dresser Barn Market hosts this annual event.
Bike swap
TRAVERSE CITY — The Recycle-A-Bicycle Bike Swap goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4. Sellers can drop off items from 6-8 p.m. June 3 at the Old Town Parking Deck.
Volunteers can sign up through traversetrails.org or contact janna@traversetrails.org.
Less Cancer Bike Ride
TRAVERSE CITY — The Less Cancer Bike Ride kicks off with a free concert June 3. The Steel Wheels perform at 7 p.m. at Mt. Holiday.
Ride a bike anytime through July 4. Entry is $25 at bikereg.com/lesscancer.
Boat auction
TRAVERSE CITY — The Maritime Heritage Alliance hosts its annual boat auction June 4 at 13268 SW Bay Shore Drive.
Viewing opens at 9 a.m. The auction begins at 11 a.m. Volunteers can sign up at https://bit.ly/3Lt9cb2. Questions: 231-946-2647.
Lighthouse race
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum hosts the Rock the Light 5K race at 9 a.m. June 4 at the Leelanau State Park Trailhead.
Run or walk at the park, or complete the 5K anytime through Nov. 30. Entry is $25 at RunSignup.com. Questions: 231-499-1787.
Preservation work event
CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Land Conservancy hosts the Preserve Work Bee and Picnic from 9 a.m. to noon June 4 at the Johnson Preserve.
Call 231-775-3631 or email calc@calc-landtrust.org to volunteer.
Charity tickets
ACME — Traverse City Horse Shows recently announced a new charity ticket program for the 2022 events at Flintfields Horse Park. The first event is June 8.
All 12 Sunday grand prix events benefit a local organization through this fall. Proceeds from general admission sales will go to each week’s charity.
Interested charities can contact audra@traversecityhorseshows.com or 231-835-1650.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.