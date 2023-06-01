Asparagus run
EMPIRE — The “Kick-yer Assparagus” run and walk is June 3 at the Pavilion at Empire Beach. The run is $25 until June 2 and the walk is $15 until June 3. Register at RunSignup.com.
Weekly live music
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars continues its free Friday Night Live series from 5:30-8:30 p.m. weekly until October. Luke Woltanski performs June 2 and Sept. 22. Other shows: Jeff Socia, June 9; Kevin Johnson, June 16; Swingbone North Trio, June 23 and Elizabeth Landry, June 30.
Heritage alliance auction
TRAVERSE CITY — The Maritime Heritage Alliance presents its auction at 11 a.m. June 3 at the Discovery Center. View items from 9-11 a.m. All boats will be listed at maritimeheritagealliance.org.
Also, the Thrifty Mariner’s Rummage Sale opens to buyers at 9 a.m. Community members donated sails, charts and other equipment. More details: 231-946-2647.
Trails event
EMPIRE — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes invites volunteers to a National Trails Day event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at the Dune Climb.
Register at the tent and receive the Hiking Trail Map Booklet. Questions: tebarrilleaux@gmail.com.
Trail-building project
TRAVERSE CITY — Volunteers plan to expand a new multipurpose trail during a work day on June 3 at Wheeler Creek. The forested land is owned by Buckley Community Schools. The project began with Northwest Education Service’s SNAP Education program at Buckley and also involves Norte, TART Trails and Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association.
Interested work day volunteers and supporters can contact emosher@northwested.org.
Fly festival
KINGSLEY — The Adams Fly Festival goes from noon to 6 p.m. June 3 at Traverse Area District Library Kingsley Branch.
Activities include live music, fly tying and casting demonstrations, silent auction, Mayfield Pond tours and more. A live auction begins at 4:30 p.m. Adults can enter the beer and wine tent for $20.
Bike swap
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Recycle-A-Bicycle Bike Swap is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at Old Town Parking Deck.
Sell or purchase a bicycle or bike accessory. This event kicks off Smart Commute Week.
Interested volunteers can sign up via https://bit.ly/3LrAkuu.
Smart Commute Week
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts its Smart Commute Week from June 5-9 to promote cycling, walking, carpooling or bus riding.
Community members are invited to commute to a free breakfast from 7-9 a.m. each day. See the locations and register at traversetrails.org.
Bird group meets
TRAVERSE CITY — A new birding group meets at 6:30 p.m. June 5 at Peninsula Community Library. Kay Charter, from Saving Birds Thru Habitat, joins this event. The group will meet monthly on the first Monday of each month.
More details: 231-223-7700.
Walking tours
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours hosts the Historic Empire Walking Tour at 1:30 p.m. June 6, 8, 13 and 15.
Learn about Empire’s history as a lumber town. Admission is $15 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 248-931-9440.
Climate change discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Master Gardener Association of Northwestern Michigan presents “Climate Change: Extinction in Our Backyards” at 6:30 p.m. June 6 via Zoom.
Cost is $5 for non-members and free for MGANM members. Sign up at https://mganm.org/mganm-events/.
Fairy garden display
GLEN ARBOR — Community members created fairy gardens from bird houses during a recent session at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Leland School’s Spanish language classes help transform fairy doors in architect Antoni Gaudi’s style. Fairy houses are displayed behind the gallery through Sept. 4.
KOA: Camping more popular than ever
Last year, 58 million households camped at least once in 2022, pumping 52 billion dollars into local communities and economies. People seek solace in nature for affordable vacations and mental health, and the great outdoors offers just that.
Attention all campers, RVers, and people who love the outdoors. Are you itching to hit the open road on that next road trip to see a meteor shower or solar eclipse, or visit a trendy town’s food scene? You’re not alone.
Since 2014, the number of households who camp three or more times annually has grown by 174%.
According to a recent report on camping and outdoor hospitality by Kampgrounds of America (KOA), people choose outdoor-fueled camping adventures and road trips because they are affordable, easy to access, and allow for flexible planning. In addition, outdoor travel has mental benefits that are important to people.
“A decade of independent research confirms that camping is a preferred way for many to travel, try new things, and connect with what they care about most, says Toby O’Rourke, CEO and President of Kampgrounds of America, Inc. “The segment of outdoor hospitality, growing in importance, offers additional ways for people to connect to the outdoors.”
Last year, 6.4 million households camped for the first time. KOA reports that 92 million US households identify as campers. Those households are also younger, more diverse, and more urban-centric.
The data shows urban dwellers are eager to escape city life, unplug, make memories with friends and family, and reconnect with nature. As a result, new demographics of campers are emerging, with the most significant increase seen in Gen-Z guests.
With many campsites across America ranging from private facilities such as KOAs, Harvest Hosts, and Hipcamp to public campgrounds such as state and national parks, it’s relatively easy to plan a last-minute road trip based on personal needs and time off. It is also easy to pack up the family and dogs and go.
In 2022, 15 million households went RVing, with almost 12 million families owning their RVs in America. If you don’t own an RV, you can rent one from companies like RVshare. According to KOA’s report, 11% of RV owners are willing to rent their RVs out to others.
“Camping continues to prove that it is resilient to economic headwinds,” explains O’Rourke. “In fact, 38% of campers will continue to camp and take fewer trips of other types during times of economic uncertainty. Camping offers physical and emotional benefits that are important in a reliable, cost-effective way that outdoor travelers seek out.”
The research shows RVers are planning to use their rigs during the economic downturn, and RV travel is anticipated to remain strong. Outdoor accommodations are simply more affordable. People plan to camp even as the economy worsens - they will just camp closer to home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.