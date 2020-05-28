Water safety sessions set
TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium offers the free Virtual Water Safety Jam Sessions this summer.
The series kicks off at noon May 28 with “Opening Great Lakes Beaches in the Wake of COVID-19.”
Other topics include high water levels, rip currents and more.
Events continue on Wednesdays through July 8. Registration: watersafetyjams.splashthat.com
Racing for Home ride is scheduled
LAKE LEELANAU — Solo bicyclists are invited to participate in the Racing for Home ride June 1-21.
Adults complete a 3.2-mile and kids ride a 1.1-mile loop at 45 North Vineyard.
Donations go to the Power of Home campaign through Habitat for Humanity- Grand Traverse Region.
Consumers Energy plans to contribute a 50-percent match to Habitat for each donation. Contact: racingforhome@gmail.com.
Golf rescheduled for Sept. 1
THOMPSONVILLE — The Michigan Legacy Art Park Golf Classic, originally set June 2, was moved to Sept. 1 at Crystal Mountain. Lunch is included for all participants.
Awards, appetizers and cocktails available. Proceeds support education program for area students. Contact: 231-378-4963.
Geranium pickup slated for June 3
TRAVERSE CITY — Friendly Garden Club hosts its geranium pickup from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 at Historic Barns Park.
Customers are asked to stay in their cars while plants are distributed. Questions: 231-947-0568.
Up North Bike Fest registration deadline
BEULAH — Bike Benzie’s Up North Bike Fest continues as a virtual event called the “Pandemic Pedal.”
Riders complete their routes from June 6-30 and can post pictures to the event Facebook page.
Registration closes June 5. T-shirts are available to purchase.
The annual event is a fundraiser for Benzie Sunrise Rotary, with donations supporting youth mentoring, literacy programs and scholarships. Questions: bikebenzie@gmail.com.
Campsites closed on Power Island
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation staff decided to close campsites on Power Island and Bassett Island this year.
The closure includes restrooms and any drinking water stations.
Daytime visitors are welcome, as long as they take their trash with them when they leave.
Overnight camping is expected to resume in summer 2021.
Contact: 231-922-4818.
Park opens some services
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore recently reopened some portions of the park, including the Heritage Trail, picnic areas, Dune Climb, boat launches and vault toilets.
However, ongoing closures include the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center in Empire, Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, all campgrounds, all museums and indoor exhibits and full-service restrooms.
Those areas are expected to open in July.
Park passes are not required for entry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
