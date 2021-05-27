Mini Masterpieces displayed
EMPIRE — Glen Arbor Arts Center’s Mini Masterpieces exhibition is displayed at Indigo Bluffs Campground beginning May 28. Leelanau County youth painted and drew camping scenes and other summer activities. Their artworks are auctioned this summer.
Plant sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library host the Plant and Flower Sale Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 29 at Interlochen Plaza. Flower baskets, perennials and flats of annuals are available to purchase. Proceeds support the library’s programs.
Boat wash days
RAPID CITY — Elk-Skegemog Lakes Association and Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council host a boat wash from noon to 4 p.m. May 29 at the DNR Baggs Road ramp. Anyone launching or retrieving watercraft may receive a free hull and trailer high-pressure spray to remove invasive species. Washes are also available June 27 at Whitewater Township Park and Aug. 28 at the Baggs Road ramp.
Chalking event
CHEBOYGAN — The Sidewalk Chalk Project hosts a “Chalk Your Walk” Day from noon to 1 p.m. May 30 in Festival Square. People are invited to share a positive message. Donations support mental health and suicide prevention programs. The event celebrates the 10th anniversary of the project, which Michigan resident Susan Melton created.
Gardeners meet
TRAVERSE CITY — Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. June 1. Duke Elsner presents about promoting beneficial insects in the backyard. The event is free for MAGANM members, $5 for others. Register by May 30 at MGANM.org.
Community paddle
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area and Paddle Antrim host a community paddle at 6:30 p.m. June 3 at Willow Day Park. A GRNA naturalist shares the history of the river during the free event. Bring a water vessel and life jacket. Contact: info@paddleantrim.com.
Boating safety tips
SAULT SAINTE MARIE —
The U.S. Coast Guard reminds boaters to check their vessels and safety equipment before their trip. Boaters should wear a life jacket and bring necessary safety equipment. More details: 906-635-3237.
Water protector recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Carol Kuesel, of Grand Traverse County, received the 2021 Riparian of the Year Award from the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association. She works to protect inland lakes, especially in the East Bay Township forest lakes area (specifically, Spider Lake).
Summer opportunities
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan seeks young adults for YouthWork, a nonprofit conservation program of AmeriCorps.
Projects may include planting trees, building boardwalks, clearing invasive species and more. Recruitment occurs in the Upper Peninsula, West Central Michigan and northern Michigan.
Ages 17-26 may apply for this summer program. More information: 231-946-8975, ext. 1139.
Tick protection tips
CHARLEVOIX — Health Department of Northwest Michigan aims to educate residents on preventing tick bites this spring. Encounters increase the chance of tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease, babesiosis and anaplasmosis.
Precautions include using repellent with at least 20 percent DEET, wearing clothes treated with permethrin, drying clothes on high heat for an hour, showering upon returning indoors and inspecting pets and humans for ticks.
Antrim, Emmet, Charlevoix and Otsego residents may call 800-432-4121 with questions. Benzie and Leelanau County dwellers can call 231-882-4409.
Trail updates
WEST VIRGINIA — The Appalachian Trail Conservancy recently updated guidelines for hikers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ATC plans to restart its recognition program for hikers who complete a full “thru-hike,” an attempt to travel the 2,193.1 miles of the trail in 12 months.
The headquarters and visitor center in Harpers Ferry reopen May 27, and the visitor center in Monson, Maine resumes operations June 2. appalachiantrail.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.