Trail project discussion
ALANSON — Michigan Department of Transportation meets from 4:30-6 p.m. May 26 at Littlefield-Alanson Community Building.
Discuss plans to relocate some of the Petoskey-to-Mackinaw Trail, which would include purchasing former railroad property. Also, MDOT plans to rebuild U.S. 31 from Indiana Road to south of the northern Milton Road/U.S.31 intersection and M-68 from U.S. 31 to the Crooked River bridge.
Outdoor exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts the Clothesline Exhibit from May 28 through Aug. 18. This year’s outdoor show features prayer flags.
FOL plant sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of the Library hosts its annual Plant and Flower Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 28 in the lot across from Tom’s Food Markets.
Baskets and flats of annuals and perennials are available to purchase. This is a fundraiser for Interlochen Public Library programs.
Open house
ELK RAPIDS — An open house goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28 at Elk Rapids Marina. The event includes wake boat demonstrations and food trucks.
Bird walk
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Audubon Club member Kirk Waterstripe leads a walk at 7:30 a.m. May 29 at Traverse Area District Library.
Meet at the Grand Traverse Children’s Garden, behind the library on Woodmere Avenue.
Volunteer open house
GLEN ARBOR — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes volunteers host an event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 29 at Cherry Republic.
Learn about volunteering with the nonprofit. The book “Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear” is available to purchase. friendsofsleepingbear.org
Utility work begins May 31
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light and Power plans to upgrade 2.71 miles of transmission line starting May 31.
Work includes removing trees between the Parsons Road right-of-way and the Oakwood Cemetery fence from Airport Access Road to about 1,550 feet west. After this, a trench will be constructed.
Motorists should avoid the area to reduce congestion and delays. The project should be finished by June 13. Questions: 231-932-4562.
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy seeks volunteers to help build trails, restore natural habitats and care for more than 10,000 acres of protected land.
One project involves removing invasive plants at Arcadia Dunes. Visit gtrlc.org/volunteer for a list of opportunities and to sign up.
Event supports scholarships
NORTHPORT — Michigan State Police- Cadillac Post troopers Timothy Halvorsen, Jason Tropf and Matthew Unterbrink recently participated in the All-American Shoot Out at the Northport Gun Club.
They collected more than $14,000 for the Gold Star Family Scholarship Fund, which provides awards for dependents of fallen service members in northern Michigan.
Tick protection tips
BENZONIA — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department aims to educate residents on preventing tick bites this spring. Encounters increase the chance of tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease, babesiosis and anaplasmosis.
Precautions include using repellent with at least 20 percent DEET, wearing clothes treated with permethrin, drying clothes on high heat for an hour, showering upon returning indoors and inspecting pets and humans for ticks.
Call 231-882-2103 with questions about ticks and related vectors in Benzie and Leelanau counties.
Pets at the park
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore reminds visitors that some areas of the park are closed to pets. Pets are not allowed on Sleeping Bear Point Trail and Peterson Beach south to Railroad Grade Trail until Aug. 15.
These closures aim to protect the piping plover, an endangered bird.
Trained assistance dogs may accompany their owners throughout the lakeshore. Some areas are available to leashed pets. Learn more at nps.gov/slbe/planyourvisit/pets.htm.
